NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Xflow, a cross-border payments platform, today announced the launch of card payment acceptance for Indian businesses collecting international payments. With this launch, businesses can accept card payments from global customers directly through Xflow, with transactions settled as compliant INR payouts through Xflow's existing infrastructure. Cards remain the dominant payment method for businesses and consumers in many of Xflow's key markets, particularly the United States. Until now, Indian businesses looking to accept card payments from global customers faced a fragmented landscape: poor cross-border card success rates, opaque foreign exchange fees embedded in payment processing costs, and reconciliation workflows spread across multiple vendors. Xflow's card acceptance capability is designed to eliminate each of these friction points.

"Cards are how global customers, especially in the US, want to pay, and that preference is only growing. 48% of all suppliers globally expect buyer demand for card payments to rise significantly over the next five years. Until now, Indian businesses had to choose between fragmented setups, poor success rates, and high operational overhead. Xflow card payments are built to close that gap: local processing performance, transparent pricing, and settlement through the same compliant infrastructure our customers already trust," Ashwin Bhatnagar, Co-founder, Xflow. Eligible businesses can add cards as a payment option directly on invoices sent to global customers. Xflow is observing card payment success rates of over 90%, compared to an industry standard of approximately 60% for cross-border card transactions processed by Indian businesses. Cross-border money movement is handled through Xflow's RBI-authorised PA-CB infrastructure, on which the platform processes millions of dollars every month.

About XFlow The 21st century world of international commerce is hobbled by a 20th century experience for cross border payments. XFlow is a financial services and infrastructure company that wants to dramatically upgrade the cross border payments experience for businesses of all sizes - from freelancers to mid-market enterprises and all the way to large platform enterprises servicing millions of customers. XFlow's name reflects its mission - cross- border payments that flow smoothly and transparently. XFlow is built and run by payments industry veterans, Anand Balaji and Ashwin Bhatnagar, bringing together deep payment industry experience and rich technology domain expertise. XFlow enjoys solid financial footing and is funded by leading international investors, including Lightspeed, General Catalyst and Stripe.

For more information, visit www.xflowpay.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)