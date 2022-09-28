"XGIMI AURA has changed the way people think of home entertainment," says Sushil Motwani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): For the longest time, Indian households dedicated a large space to an inflexible TV unit in the living room. With time, however, adaptive and versatile, the next 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser projectors like XGIMI AURA have elevated the expectations of consumers. Sushil Motwani, official India representative for XGIMI says, ''Our latest, award-winning innovation XGIMI AURA has changed the way people think of home entertainment. The immersive 3D entertainment and gaming experience they now enjoy is at a different level altogether and makes televisions look archaic. The fact that the product is superbly styled, is portable and offers plug and play convenience anytime anywhere adds to its appeal."

The sleekly styled XGIMI AURA with a 2° blended top, was also recognized as the Best Product in the Ultra Short Throw (UST) Projector category by The Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) for the year 2022-23. According to him, "This is the second award we are receiving in a row after HORIZON Pro's triumph in 2021. This recognition further increases our commitment to deliver cutting-edge products with top-notch quality."

With a 4K UHD resolution and the brightness of 2400 ANSI lumens, the XGIMI AURA can convert any wall space to a deluxe 120" theatre screen. Consumers have been appreciating its advanced laser illumination and consistent and rich color depth, both during the day and night. The 60 Hz Motion Compensation Technology (MEMC) that prevents images from blurring during an action sequence or a sports event has also won many fans.

Consumers, informs him, can also access unlimited content as the projector is integrated into Android TV, and Google Assistant, and has a built-in Chromecast. Users can also tweak the picture size with the product's 8-point keystone correction.

With a lifespan of 20000 hours, AURA's laser light helps save energy and the product can be used for over 4 hours daily for nearly 13 years.

He also adds, "We are very well aware of the negative impact of binge-watching on the user's eyes. Our products hence are designed to diffuse reflective imaging and the projector also blocks harmful blue light from hitting the eyes. The integrated automatic light dimmer with advanced IR sensors dims the laser if it detects any human presence nearby. The best way to enjoy the Aura is on the Vividstorm projection screen. It's got an amazing light rejection and picture clarity with incredible viewing angles. The Vividstorm screen can be bought with the AURA projector separately."

AURA also offers a matchless theatrical sound experience with 4 tweeters of 15 W and one woofer each and inbuilt Harman Kardon speakers that deliver ample bass and dynamic mid ranges.

There are also separate ports for 3 HDMI, 3 USB, dual-band 2.4/5G WiFi, 1 headphone, and Bluetooth 5.0 for added convenience. Customers can purchase the product online either from the XGIMI India website or the Amazon website.

