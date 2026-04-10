PRNewswire Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 10: Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) marked its Foundation Day with a grand dual celebration at its Kochi campus, alongside the South India Finals of the prestigious Maria Philip Future Leaders Debate. The event reflected the institution's enduring commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders through academic excellence and effective communication. A highlight of the celebrations was the Maria Philip Future Leaders Debate, eponymously named in tribute to the late Maria Philip for her eloquence and intellectual brilliance. This intercollegiate competition for undergraduate students from South India attracts hundreds of college teams each year. This year, nearly 300 teams from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala competed across three zones, with the top teams advancing to the South India Finals. Mr. Darsh Gowda and Ms. Bhoomikha Kiran from Global Academy of Technology, Bangalore, emerged as winners, with Mr. Darsh Gowda also being adjudged Best Speaker of the Year.

Presenting the awards, Mr. Anil J. Philip, President of XIME Society, invoked the enduring wisdom of his father, late Prof. Chevalier J. Philip, sharing two of his guiding principles: "Your life changes the moment you make an irreversible commitment (the Destiny Point)" and "Human behavior is driven by the need to avoid pain and gain pleasure (Pain-Pleasure Principle)." He emphasised that these ideas continue to inspire XIME's mission of shaping committed and self-aware leaders. The Foundation Day celebrations also showcased the cultural and intellectual vibrancy of XIME's student community, bringing together participants from all three campuses for competitions spanning debate and music. The event underscored the institute's emphasis on holistic development, combining academic rigour with creative expression.

As XIME celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to "raising the bar" in management education and contributing meaningfully to the nation's future leadership. About Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) traces its origins to the vision of its Principal Founder, late Prof. Chevalier J. Philip, who established the institute in fulfilment of a promise made to his late daughter, Maria Philip. A distinguished leader in Indian management education, and former Director of IIM Bangalore as well as former Dean of XLRI, Jamshedpur, late Prof. Chevalier J. Philip envisioned a model institution dedicated to shaping the future of India's youth. Founded in 1991 by a group of distinguished academicians, professionals, and public-spirited individuals led by him, XIME is today one of the top-ranking B-schools in India.

What began with a modest investment of ₹60,000 in a 3,000 sq. ft. facility has since evolved into one of the leading private B-schools in South India, with three campuses--Bangalore, Kochi, and Chennai. Built on a strong industry-academia partnership, XIME is anchored in the principles of integrity, hard work, value-based education, and holistic student development, ensuring the highest standards of professional excellence. XIME's PGDM programme across its three campuses has recently received EFMD Accreditation, making it the first B-school in India to receive this recognition for a period of five years. The flagship PGDM programme is AICTE-approved, offering specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, and Business Analytics. All campuses follow a common curriculum, with centralised admissions and placements.

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