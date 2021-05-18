XL Dynamics to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for staff and family members

You would like to read
- GI outsourcing named as the Dream Company to Work for by Times Ascent World HRD Congress
- Microland features in IAOP's "The Global Outsourcing 100" list
- Blue Planet receives investment of USD10 million from Sysma Holdings
- Datamatics simplifies document processing with a new AI-enabled TruCap+ IDP solution
- FIR Against Us Aimed at Scuttling Arbitration Process, Says Lallooji & Sons
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/PNN): XL Dynamics India Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it will cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for 5,000 people, including its employees and their dependent family members, as a part of its employee well-being program.
The company, since the beginning of the pandemic, has taken multiple initiatives to keep its employees safe. These include remote work, distribution of masks and sanitizers, safe travel arrangements and special rewards and recognition for the continued support by the employees. The recent step underscores its commitment towards the staff's health and safety.
"Our employees have been instrumental in the company's success. The vaccine reimbursement is our way of thanking them for their efforts. We back the inoculation campaign and hope for the coronavirus pandemic to end soon," said Sonali Oke, Director of XL Dynamics.
Contrary to the industry trend, XL Dynamics has witnessed accelerated growth during the pandemic. The company has recruited thousands of employees and expanded its presence with 15 new branches across India.
XL Dynamics provides end-to-end Mortgage Process Outsourcing solutions to clients in the US.
The company established in 2002, has more than 2,800 employees across India, and has grown to become one of the leading service providers in the industry.
Visit (https://www.xldynamics.com) to learn more about the company.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor