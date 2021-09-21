XOR Labs bags the performance marketing mandate for Fantasy Akhada

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): XOR Labs has bagged the mandate of performance marketing and ad creatives for (https://fantasyakhada.com) Fantasy Akhada, after a competitive multi-agency pitch.

As part of their mandate, (https://xorlabs.in) XOR Labs will be managing the performance campaigns across platforms and crafting measuring strategies for the fast-growing fantasy gaming platform.

Siddharth Dwivedi, Head of Growth, XOR Labs, said, "Our strategic and analytics strengths will help us add value to the fantasy gaming platform's ambitions and business objectives. We are looking forward to partnering with the marketing team of Fantasy Akhada to drive app installs and acquisitions at scale and adapt multi-channel approach to reach a wider audience."

Amit Purohit, Founder, Fantasy Akhada, said, "With XOR Labs data first and analytics-driven abilities, we aim to build a growth strategy that delivers scale. We look forward to doing some innovative work that resonates with Fantasy Akhada's short-term as well as long-term goals. With the support of the marketing team, I am confident that together we will drive engagement, drive more acquisitions, and build presence in the growing segment of online fantasy gaming."

