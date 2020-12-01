Xoriant Recognized as India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM by Great Place to Work® for the fourth time

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Xoriant, a global product engineering, software development and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, has been recognized as one of India's 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute. This is the fourth time that Xoriant has achieved this certification and credits the achievement to employees' commitment to excellence and shared values.
The Great Place to Work®[?] Institute is the 'Global Authority' for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. Considered the 'Gold Standard' in Workplace Culture Assessment, Great Place to Work®[?] conducts a rigorous, independent assessment to identify Best Workplaces based solely on Employee Feedback and the quality of an organization's People Practices.
"Being recognized by this prestigious authority reinforces our belief that, together, we can not only overcome new challenges, but also sustain our growth and momentum. Our employees have set an outstanding example of dedication, professionalism, and responsibility. I am grateful to them and their families, who have all contributed to making us their employer of choice," said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO, Xoriant.
In the last few years, Xoriant has expanded across India, while continuing to create a work environment that promotes the welfare and professional growth of every employee. Today, Xoriant employees work on the forefront of critical technology and business challenges, continuously learning and developing expertise to assist both high tech and enterprise customers with industry-leading Advanced Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, Cloud Infrastructure and Security, Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and IoT solutions and services.
Xoriant's open and collaborative work culture fosters knowledge-sharing and innovation while helping clients achieve modernization across their Build, Run, and Transform technology lifecycles. As Xoriant celebrates this recognition, respect for the individual, career path and upskilling programs, and other best people practices continue to make it one of the best workplaces in India.
