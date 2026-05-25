VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Yagy Tech Pvt Ltd, the Pune-based company behind Mealawe and DeskDyne, has secured 18 multi-year enterprise contracts with an estimated annualized revenue potential of ₹100-150 crore at full activation.

Yagy building an integrated daily food infrastructure platform that serves the same food demand pool across multiple eating occasions - at home, at work, and across institutional environments. The company currently operates across 10 Indian cities, serves over 150,000 meals per month, and is now focused on expanding to a national footprint of 21 cities through a shared operating backbone.

Speaking on the development, Rupesh Kumar, Founder & CEO, Yagy Tech Pvt Ltd, said: "Every Indian eats 3 times a day, yet most food platforms are built around occasional ordering. Yagy is building for the daily habit - the meals people eat at home, at work, and across institutions. Food delivery solved cravings. Grocery solved ingredients. Cafeteria vendors solved isolated office meals. But nobody connected the full daily food journey. That is the infrastructure we are building."