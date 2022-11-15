Yale Home India announces first-of-its-kind Smart Storage Line in India

Apart from using the physical key to lock/unlock, the safe can also be operated using the Yale Access app, a customizable key code or even voice commands via the Yale Connect Wifi Bridge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yale, the leading provider of smart home security solutions, announced a brand-new smart storage product line, expanding its smart home portfolio in India and extending the Yale Access range of connected devices in the market. The line will feature a dynamic new product, the Yale Smart Safe.

Fully controllable via the Yale Access app, the smart storage range supports the brand's ambition to create a single-app user experience for its existing and future smart products alike.

"Our vision to enable every house with security that's unmatched and better than yesterday is what keeps us going at Yale. A market as big and diverse as India demands upgrades at a much faster pace to suit its needs and we thrive to deliver that along with interoperability. We're in the business of protecting our customers' homes and their most important belongings through trusted hardware and smart accessibility," says Raman Koul, Senior VP and SAARC Head, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions.

Yale Smart Safe

The Yale Smart Safe will keep your valuable belongings, such as jewellery, documents, or electronics safe at all times. Users can lock and unlock their safe, monitor access remotely, and share permanent or temporary keys with people they trust from anywhere in the world via the Yale Access app.

The Smart Safe can be placed anywhere or mounted to the floor or wall for more permanence. When connected to the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, customers can use the Yale Access app to lock, unlock or grant access remotely. Customers always have the option to easily lock and unlock it through the safe keypad with a customizable entry code. The safe comes with a removable shelf, 4 AA batteries, and a physical key. If the batteries run out, users can temporarily charge the lock by holding up a 9V battery, entering their code and replacing the batteries inside. Should users not have a phone or forget their code, they're able to use the included key as a backup entry method.

"We're committed to extending the peace of mind and convenience we've been able to provide through our smart locks to our new smart safe protecting everything from jewellery, important documents, and gadgets. We have a passion to improve the lives of people all over the world. If you know your home's safe and secure, it's easier to get on with life. We plan to achieve that by using technology to our advantage and offering secured wireless connectivity between all our products that can be operated by a single source. Remote accessibility is what offers convenience to the user at the click of a button promising the exact same security. It's a fairly new concept but the Indian market seems to be adapting it at a pretty decent pace," Sharad Kapoor, Director & Head of Smart Residential, MEAI at ASSA ABLOY Group commented.

As many of us continue to work from home, it is important to ensure that our home office is not only organised but secure and always protected. The Yale Smart safe will keep important documents or your work laptop safe behind a secure door that prevents tools from being used to open the safe. The product also features a locking mechanism with two anti-saw locking bolts for added security. Allowing consumers to protect important work equipment when not in use.

For added security, the Smart Safe's alarm will go off after 5 incorrect entry attempts and lockdown for 5 minutes to prevent unwanted visitors, allowing guests and property managers alike to be certain that any sensitive or precious materials being stored on the property will be secure and always protected.

Want to gain access to your smart safe while your hands are full? The Yale Connect Wi-Fi bridge allows users to remotely control the Smart Safe and enables voice assistant integrations with Amazon Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant, empowering control with a simple voice command. Users must purchase the Yale Connect Wi-Fi bridge separately, which is available across Yale retail stores and online.

At 182 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure millions of homes and businesses worldwide with our innovative mechanical locks, alarms, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, and cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions.

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door-opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an International group with about 48,500 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales close to EUR8billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

