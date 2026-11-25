VMPL Delhi NCR [India], November 25: The next chapter of NCR's real estate growth could well be written along Yamuna Expressway. What was once primarily known as a connectivity corridor is steadily transforming into an emerging economic destination, backed by large-scale infrastructure, industrial investments, corporate interest and world-class destination developments. The scale of this transformation is reflected in recent investment announcements. According to a report published by The Times of India , investment proposals worth ₹36,867 crore have been lined up in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region for the state's Ground Breaking Ceremony 5.0, with an estimated employment potential of 53,032 jobs. The proposed investments span electronics, solar energy, automobiles, batteries, medical devices, textiles and food processing.

In another significant development, YEIDA issued Letters of Intent to 25 companies in October for proposed investments of approximately ₹3,155 crore, with the potential to generate more than 9,000 jobs across manufacturing and allied sectors. These developments point towards an important shift: Yamuna Expressway is gradually moving beyond being an infrastructure-led location to becoming an employment and business hub. The Noida International Airport is expected to strengthen global connectivity, while the Buddh International Circuit, proposed International Film City and planned Olympic City add to its sporting, entertainment and destination appeal. For the real estate sector, the implications are significant. As industries establish operations and corporate ecosystems expand, the region can attract professionals, entrepreneurs, business travellers and a growing workforce. This creates the potential for increased demand across residential housing, plotted developments, rental accommodation, retail, hospitality and commercial spaces. The next phase of growth, therefore, will not be defined by connectivity alone, but by the economic activity and population it brings to the region.

Recognising this evolving opportunity, ACE Group has established a presence across three important real estate segments along Yamuna Expressway - premium residences through ACE Terra, plotted township living through ACE Acreville and high-street commercial experiences through ACE YXP. Together, these developments reflect a diversified approach to the corridor's emerging residential and commercial requirements. The location of these developments is an important part of the opportunity, with the Yamuna Expressway connecting the region to key urban centres and opening up access to a wider network across Uttar Pradesh. The six-lane Yamuna Expressway runs for 165.5 km from Greater Noida to Agra. At its northern end, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway connects the corridor to Noida and onward to Delhi. The route also serves Mathura and the Jewar area, where Noida International Airport is located, bringing the residential and commercial developments along the expressway within reach of both the NCR road network and a major aviation hub. At its southern end, the Yamuna Expressway connects via Agra's Inner Ring Road to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, improving road access from Delhi-NCR to Lucknow, Kanpur and other cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Located in Sector 22D, ACE Terra represents the Group's signature residential offering, bringing together contemporary architecture, spacious layouts and lifestyle-oriented amenities. Designed for homebuyers seeking a refined living environment, the project reflects the changing aspirations of a market that is increasingly looking beyond conventional housing. As the airport and surrounding business ecosystem develop, demand for quality residential options could receive an additional boost from professionals, business executives and families moving into the region. Its positioning in an evolving growth corridor makes it relevant for those looking at the long-term residential potential of Yamuna Expressway. Located in Sector 22A, ACE Acreville brings plotted development within a 100-acre township, offering more than just a plot - a larger vision of community living. Its neo-classical architectural character, expressed through grand archways, stately facades and symmetrical landscaping, is complemented by landscaped greens, water features and planned recreational spaces.

As the region develops into an employment and business destination, planned residential communities could benefit from the growing preference for organised neighbourhoods and larger living environments. From an investment perspective, plotted ownership within a planned township offers a distinct proposition, combining land ownership with the appeal of an established community ecosystem. Located in Sector 22D, ACE YXP is a high-street commercial development, inspired by Art Deco architecture, its proposed mix extends to dining spaces, a food court, multiplex, gaming and recreational attractions, banquet facilities and studio apartments. Adding to its appeal, several high-end brands are already on board, strengthening its positioning as a premium high-street destination. As industrial and corporate activity expands, the growing workforce and visitor population could create demand for organised retail, dining, entertainment and leisure destinations. From an investment perspective, ACE YXP offers an opportunity to participate in the region's emerging consumption and commercial ecosystem.

Commenting on the region's potential, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ACE Group, said, "Yamuna Expressway is witnessing a significant shift, with infrastructure development now being complemented by industrial investments, corporate activity and new economic opportunities. We believe that as this ecosystem expands, the demand for quality residential developments and organised commercial destinations will grow alongside it. Our three projects reflect our vision of participating in this transformation across distinct real estate segments." With more than 15 years of development experience, over 25 million sq. ft. delivered and more than 27 million sq. ft. under development, ACE Group brings an established track record to a corridor that is steadily gaining prominence within NCR.

As Yamuna Expressway moves into its next phase of development, the opportunity extends beyond owning property in an emerging location. It lies in being part of a region where infrastructure, employment, enterprise and urban living are beginning to converge. Website: www.acegroupindia.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)