Yashobhoomi Positions Itself as a Strategic Gateway for Global Trade Shows under Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

PNN New Delhi [India], March 23: As India accelerates toward its long-term national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre) is emerging as a key platform aligning global trade ecosystems with India's priority industries. Operated by Kinexin Convention Management, Yashobhoomi is taking a distinctly outward-looking approach--focusing not on domestic competition, but on expanding India's global exhibition footprint by attracting high-value international trade shows across strategic sectors. Aligning with India's Strategic Growth Agenda In line with the Government of India's long-term economic roadmap, Yashobhoomi has identified and prioritized core industry verticals that are critical to India's transformation into a developed economy. These include:

- Advanced technologies and AX (AI transformation) industries - Business tourism and MICE ecosystems - European hospitality and service industries - Electrical, electronics, and industrial automation - Mobility and future transportation sectors - Manufacturing and next-generation industrial supply chains By aligning with these sectors, Yashobhoomi is positioning itself not merely as a venue, but as an enabler of India's industrial and economic ambitions. Global Acquisition Strategy Across Key Markets Over the past year, Yashobhoomi has actively engaged with leading exhibition organizers and industry stakeholders across major global markets, including: - United States - Germany - South Korea - United Kingdom - France - Singapore A key milestone in this effort was its participation at ITB Berlin, one of the world's largest travel and trade exhibition platforms. During the event, the Yashobhoomi delegation held extensive discussions with global organizers across multiple sectors, securing strategic pathways for future events in India. These include:

- AX and digital transformation industries - Business tourism and global MICE platforms - European hospitality and service sector exhibitions - Electrical and industrial technology expos - Automation and manufacturing showcases - Mobility and automotive-related exhibitions This multi-sector engagement reflects a deliberate strategy to bring previously untapped global events into the Indian market, thereby expanding the overall industry ecosystem. Strengthening India-Korea Exhibition Collaboration Further reinforcing its international strategy, Yashobhoomi is set to host a major engagement in South Korea on March 25, focusing on India's MICE industry and economic outlook under the Viksit Bharat 2047 framework. The initiative will: - Present India's industrial priorities and exhibition opportunities - Highlight the implications of Viksit Bharat 2047 for global organizers

- Facilitate agreements with leading Korean exhibition organizers - Accelerate the entry of advanced international trade shows into India Several international events are already under active discussion for potential hosting at Yashobhoomi in the near future. CEO Perspective: Expanding the Global Pool Phil Chung, CEO of Kinexin Convention Management, emphasized that Yashobhoomi's strategy is fundamentally different from traditional venue competition. "We are not focused on dividing an existing domestic market. Our mission is to expand the entire ecosystem by bringing new international organizers and previously untapped global events into India," he said. He further added: "Through our global network across Europe, the United States, and Asia, we have been working consistently--over the past eight years--to connect India with high-quality international exhibitions that have not yet entered this market."

Looking Ahead With a strong emphasis on alignment with national priorities, global outreach, and industry-focused growth, Yashobhoomi is positioning itself as a critical gateway for international trade and business exchange. As India moves toward becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy, platforms like Yashobhoomi are expected to play a pivotal role in integrating global industries with India's rapidly expanding market. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)