VMPL New Delhi/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3: Brands today are competing harder than ever for a few seconds of attention. Yellow Fox takes a quieter starting point: before asking what a brand should say, it asks what people should feel. Founded by journalist-turned-advertising professional Mehak Sachdeva, Yellow Fox is a creative strategy and brand filmmaking studio working out of Delhi and Bengaluru. The studio brings cinematographers, directors, producers and photographers together under one roof, so strategic thinking and visual storytelling grow out of the same conversation from the very start of a brief. For Sachdeva, this comes from a simple belief: feeling isn't an afterthought to messaging. It is the strategy.

"In a grey world, I think in yellow," is the line that sums up the spirit of the studio: distinctive, curious, and happy to look at familiar brand challenges from an angle no one else tried first. That instinct goes back to Sachdeva's early years as a journalist, where she learned to look past the obvious version of a story and ask the question others hadn't thought to. She carried that same instinct with her into advertising and brand communication, and it still shapes how she works today. In 2018, she co-founded Quick Brown Fox, where she and her team worked with more than 500 brands over the years. She retained every client she personally worked with during that time, an experience that taught her a lot about what it actually takes to build a brand relationship that lasts.

She founded Yellow Fox in 2024, carrying that same philosophy forward with a sharper focus: creative strategy, brand films, campaign thinking, and content IPs. From brand films to stories that outlive campaigns One project close to the studio's heart is "Imprint on Time," a documentary series made for Stonex and broadcast on Architectural Digest India. Rather than training the camera on buildings alone, the series went looking for the people and ideas behind them, the individuals who imagined those spaces before anyone else could see them. It's a good example of how Yellow Fox tends to approach a brief: find the human story inside the subject, and let that story do the talking.

The studio's work also includes "Made to Play," a line Sachdeva wrote for NU Republic. Years after the campaign it was created for ended, the tagline is still anchoring the brand, a reminder of what the studio values most: ideas sturdy enough to take on a life of their own. Over the years, Sachdeva's client work has spanned brands including Sony, Motorola, Ford, NU Republic, Stonex, Novotel, ITC and DLF Malls. Its campaigns have also delivered strong numbers along the way, over 109.2 million impressions, over 82.3 million in reach, and results 163.5% above target, proof that an approach built on feeling can hold its own on performance too.

Still, for Yellow Fox, the numbers were never the starting point. The story was. At its core, the studio believes that when strategy, storytelling and execution move together, a brand does more than deliver a message. It gives people something to recognise, remember, and feel. As Yellow Fox continues its work across brand films, campaigns and content IPs, its approach stays simple: start with the feeling, find the story, and let the idea lead the way. About Yellow Fox Yellow Fox is a creative strategy and brand filmmaking studio working out of Delhi and Bengaluru. Founded by Mehak Sachdeva in 2024, the studio brings together creative strategy, filmmaking and production under one roof, across brand films, campaign strategy and content IPs.

Media Contact: Website: www.yellowfox.in Email: hello@yellowfox.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)