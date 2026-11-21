VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: YES BANK, one of India's leading private sector banks and novio, the consumer credit platform from Credilio Financial Technologies, today announced the launch of the YES BANK novio Credit Card, combining a physical Mastercard and virtual RuPay card under a single shared credit limit. Customers can choose between the two payment networks based on the offers and benefits available on each, giving them greater flexibility to select what works best for their needs, while managing both cards through a single credit relationship. With the launch of the YES BANK novio Credit Card, novio is now expanding its offering to include unsecured credit, giving eligible consumers more ways to access credit as their financial needs evolve. This evolution reflects novio's broader mission to make credit more accessible across different stages of a consumer's financial journey.

Key Highlights: 1. A physical Mastercard and virtual RuPay credit card with one shared credit limit. 2. 5% off on Amazon, Buy One Get One movie ticket free on BookMyShow, 10% off on Zepto and 20% off on Swiggy 3. Welcome benefits worth ₹5,000 4. Up to 10% rewards on UPI spends & 5% extra via novio UPI 5. Rewards can be redeemed for discounts on flight bookings and e-vouchers from top brands Aditya Gupta, Founder, novio, said, "Millions of Indians already have a credit card, but their first card was often designed around eligibility rather than how their needs evolve. We believe every credit card user deserves more - exciting rewards, discounts, lifestyle benefits and the convenience to pay the way they want, benefits that have traditionally been more accessible to higher-income consumers. With our entry into unsecured credit, we are bringing these experiences to a much broader set of consumers and raising the bar for what everyday credit can offer."

Anil Singh, Country Head - Credit Cards and Merchant Acquiring, YES BANK, said, "YES BANK has consistently advanced innovation in India's digital payments ecosystem. The YES BANK novio Credit Card operates under a single shared credit limit between physical and virtual credit card, providing consumers real flexibility in how they access credit and earn appropriate reward points across relevant large consumer brand platforms. Tailored for the affluent customer, the card features seamless conversion of purchases into EMIs, allowing us to deliver this innovation with a fully digital, customer-first experience that makes premium credit benefits highly accessible." Product Benefits and Rewards The YES BANK novio Credit Card is lifetime free, with zero joining and annual fees, and provides up to 50 days of interest-free credit. Customers earn:

1. 5 novio Coins per ₹100 on eligible online and POS transactions 2. 10 novio Coins per ₹100 on eligible UPI transactions via the novio app Additional reward milestones include: 1. Welcome benefits worth up to ₹5,000 on card activation within 30 days 2. 2,500 bonus Coins on spends of ₹25,000 in the first 30 days 3. 5,000 bonus Coins on annual spends of ₹1.5 lakh 4. 15,000 bonus Coins on annual spends of ₹4 lakh About novio: novio is India's UPI-first fixed deposit credit card app, powered by Credilio Financial Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Designed for the next generation of Indian credit users - early jobbers, small business owners, students, gig workers and freelancers. novio enables everyone to access a premium RuPay credit card. With over 1 lakh active users across India and a target of 50 lakh cards in three years, novio is redefining credit access from metros to Tier 5 towns. Founded in 2020 by Aditya Gupta, Sandeep Ghule, Manish Sinha, and Anand Kapadia, novio is backed by Cornerstone Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, Shepherd's Hill Private Equity, Mukul Agarwal, ESV-Arthya AIF and Roots Ventures, alongside venture debt from Innoven Capital and Alteria Capital.

For more info, visit www.novio.in. About YES BANK: YES BANK is one of the leading new generation private sector banks in India, headquartered in Mumbai. The Bank offers a wide range of banking services such as Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, MSME, Transaction Banking, and Treasury. The Bank has over 1300 branches, 200+ Business Correspondent Banking Outlets (BCBOs) and more than 1350 ATMs (including CRMs and BNAs) spanning across 300 districts of India. YES BANK operates an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City and also has a Representative Office in Abu Dhabi, strengthening its cross-border capabilities. YES Securities, a subsidiary of the Bank, provides a wide range of broking and investment products to Retail, HNI, and Institutional clients. YES Foundation, the CSR arm of YES BANK drives social impact agenda across areas such as livelihoods, education, skilling, sustainability and community development, reinforcing its commitment to responsible and inclusive banking.

For more information, please visit the Bank's website at https://www.yes.bank.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)