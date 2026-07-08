NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 8: Yes Madam, India's leading at-home salon and wellness platform, continued the mission of creating meaningful experiences for its service partners by organising a special screening of Huma Qureshi's latest film Baby Do Die in Delhi. Adding to the experience, the brand invited Huma Qureshi for a surprise visit to the exclusive screening, where she interacted with the service partners and made the event a memorable experience for them. The initiative reflects Yes Madam's continued commitment to investing in its gig workforce through initiatives focused on the growth, well-being and overall experience of its service partners. The special screening builds on a series of partner-focused initiatives introduced by the company. Earlier this year, Yes Madam organised a first-of-its-kind three-day experiential retreat in Goa for their top-performing Queen Partners who operate under the company's 0% commission model. The company has also introduced a 0% commission policy for their pregnant service partners this year and recently launched a structured health and financial safety net for partners as part of its World Health Day initiative.

Through a series of progressive measures, the company continues to set a differentiated benchmark for gig workforce welfare in the industry. By combining experiential engagement activities with long term partner focused initiatives, the company aims to recognise and acknowledge the contribution of its service partners while strengthening their long-term association with the brand. Huma Qureshi's visit and participation in the film screening further reflected Yes Madam's commitment to creating unique engagement opportunities for its partners by giving them the opportunity to interact with prominent personalities. Commenting on the initiative, Aditya Arya, Co-Founder and CEO, Yes Madam, said: "At Yes Madam, we have always believed that our service partners are the backbone of our business. Our commitment to them goes beyond creating better earning opportunities and we also want to create unique and memorable experiences. The special film screening with Huma Qureshi reflects our continued effort to strengthen their connection with us. We also believe in maintaining direct and open communication with our service partners and remain committed to supporting them at every stage of their journey."

Through engaging and differentiated initiatives, Yes Madam continues to challenge conventional gig economy structures by prioritizing fair earning opportunities, recognition, engagement, and holistic well-being for its service partners. The company remains committed to ensuring that every service partner associated with the brand feels valued, recognised, empowered and supported throughout their journey with Yes Madam. About Yes Madam Founded in 2016, Yes Madam is an at-home beauty and wellness platform offering salon and spa services through trained professionals using hygienic, single-use product formats. Operating across 55+ cities in India, the brand focuses on convenience, transparency, and high-quality personal care experiences delivered at home.

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