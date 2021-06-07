Yes!poho launches 24Hourcare platform amidst the pandemic

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho, a TechnoExperience social platform launches 24Hourcare, an online consumer healthcare website to cater to all the medical needs of the people during COVID-19 crisis. The platform aims to deliver all kinds of Allopathic and Ayurveda medicine 24x7 at an affordable price to their consumers through the verified pharmacies nearby.

The website intends to offer medical care by bringing E- Pharmacy, Online doctor consultation through video calls, and online lab test booking at one place making it reasonable and hassle-free for the customers. Not just this, 24Hourcare also provides content related to medicines and healthcare written by qualified doctors and health professionals for their patrons.

Speaking on the launch, Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder and CEO, Yes!poho said, "With this launch, our goal is to provide original medicines at extremely affordable prices to everyone who needs them in time. Especially during the pandemic, when stepping out is really risky, people can buy medicines, book their lab tests from the comfort of their homes. We ensure to help all individuals to live a longer and healthy life. In this direction, 24Hourcare platform is our small contribution to make this world a better place by helping Indians with health related services."

The platform offers medicines, covid essentials, personal care & wellness products, nutritional supplements, baby care range, etc. by connecting every citizen living in the country to the remotest parts of the nation. 24Hourcare also empowers the local pharmacies, doctors, lab technicians all in one place and thereby making the process fast and convenient for everyone.

For more information, please visit: (https://24hourcare.in/) 24hourcare.in.

With the idea to connect artisans and weavers with their customers directly, a one of kind TechnoExperience social platform Yes!poho was launched in 2017. The platform not only works towards improving the socio-economic status of the weavers but also allows buyers easy access to a wide range of ethnic wear.

The USP of the brand is its no inventory-based business model that is built on patented technology tools such as TryMe - A virtual tryout for customers to try and share products; CreateMyDesign- a way for custo mers to create their products based on their taste and preference; Chat with Weaver - that creates direct engagement between like-minded people and the artisan community. All these features are unique and make the brand stand out from competitors.

For more information, please visit: (www.yespoho.com/mycommunity).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)