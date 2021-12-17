Yes!poho witnesses 100 percent YOY growth since its inception

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho, a TechnoExperience social platform created a milestone and witnessed a significant growth of over 100 per cent year-over-year since its launch. The platform was introduced with an idea to improve the livelihood and socio-economic conditions of Artisans and with that vision, they created a technology-based engagement platform whereby artisans and weavers directly engage, interact with buyers in delivering brilliance and standing strong with their motto.
Owing to the popularity of 'Vocal for Local' Yes!poho has seen a massive engagement of users and artisans on its platform, leading to the growth of the organisation's reach that has multiplied over time. Not just this, the extensive portfolio of curated products offered by Yes!poho from various artisans across the nation has raised awareness on how handicraft products are manufactured, which has further improved the livelihood and socio-economic conditions of the artisans.
Since the birth of Yes!poho, about 10,000 artisans have joined the brand's vision and have contributed to its success. Besides, the company has attained various other milestones such as achieving a 5 million user base with over 150,000 customers on their platform, with engagement exceeding 350,000 active engagements on their social platforms.
Commenting on the success of the brand, Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder and CEO, Yes!poho said, "We are exhilarated to celebrate our 100 per cent YOY growth since the launch of our platform. Owing to the demand for homegrown products, Yes!poho has been receiving an overwhelming response from people around the nation. We believe that with the rising demand for Indian handicraft products, Yes!poho is on the path to being the most preferred destination for handloom and handicraft products in India."
Yes!poho is aiming to expand its portfolio to other categories such as women's footwear, bags/purses among others. The platform is also planning to introduce new categories such as Ajrak, Dharmavaram and Pen Kalamkari in its ethnic wear range.
