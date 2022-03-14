Yesha Patel in collaboration with Krish Developers introduces sustainable development initiatives for the economic growth of nation

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/ATK): Yesha Patel in collaboration with Krish Developers has taken up social initiatives for building sustainable cities and communities under the vision of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, India.
As part of the initiative, the duo has made up several projects to help the children of the workers to receive their primary education and medical relief too. The collaboration with Krish Developers and United First will benefit people in many aspects of life. Since the pandemic has impacted several nations, they have started supporting the country with creative social initiatives in the collaborations of 23 NGOs in India.
Joining hands with United first was the vision to impact more lives as it is the biggest social consortium of India. With such collaborations, Yesha believes that the execution becomes easy and effectively goes to the next level.
During COVID-19 when the world was suffering from a huge impact, Yesha with Krish Developers served the nation by providing more than two lakh community meals to the people in need along with 60,000 sanitary napkins to all orphanages, 10,000 Medical kits to all the community centres with the support of 56 NGOs of the nation. She further participated in building 100 Tribal marts for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for improving the economic conditions of the people.
"Doing work does not make a person lose the right to receive education--in any dire case it is a necessity by which the world runs. India is a country with a large population, helping in small steps will lead to a better ground where the vision where each dignified person would be standing, making their alibis count", says 16 years old Yesha Patel.
Recently, Yesha has completed over one million plantation movements in 15 States and 2 UT in India. Yesha believes that it is our moral responsibility to serve the nation in need. Her social contribution and services have also been blessed by several cabinet ministers and spiritual leaders of the nation.
Studying in Kameshawar school, Ahmedabad, Yesha has always been a keen student striving for the upliftment of the underprivileged and deprived. Starting off with her support in various projects she partook in across the nation, she was always ready to help those in need-- she said, "like my father, who supported the underprivileged by providing them educational scholarships, it was the very trait that I think I wanted to inherit--to be kind and courageous enough to unhesitatingly offer a hand to someone in need", she further added.
With an aim to improve the conditions and working of society--adding to her contribution towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 India--Yesha has been connecting with more people globally to create a sustainable environment for the underprivileged and deprived.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
