YKIFF is celebrating the writers, language and traditions of cinema & literature who are the crux of any film or book - Charu Sharma

You would like to read
- 'Kar Fateh India' from Siddharth Mahadevan and Om Bhalerao
- "Bad Television shows responsible for the popularity of digital content"
- Sung by Udit Narayan, Dr. Kamle dedicates his song 'Sahayata' to doctors and frontline workers
- Over 400 participants from 12 countries attended 2-day conference by SIA-India
- Gnani.ai launches armour365™ Voice Biometrics software based on patented technologies
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI/ATK): The Yathakatha International film & literature festival kick-started on November and after four days of successful run especially in this pandemic time, has come to an end. YKIFF is the festival to celebrate cinema and literature.
The four days festival started on 25th November 2021 at Maniben Nanavati Women's College premises Vile parle. YKIFLF showcased 35+ films from national & international domains along with 25+ constructive panel discussions on cinema and literature. Book Launch, Country Showcase special screening, book stalls and cultural activities were the core highlights of the fest during its four days event.
First of its kind, the festival's crux was on the significance of language, especially Hindi and Sanskrit literature, creative writing in cinema, book adaptation process, women's perspective and contribution in storytelling, LGBTQ role in context of cinema and literature and many more. The festival explored the contradictions of cinema and literature with interesting perspectives ... exploring economically developed places alongside backward regions, staunchly nationalistic mind sets side by side with the insurgency prone pockets and the socially conservative elements that co-exist with countless liberal styles in creativity ... All within the same parameter.
YKIFLF has partnered with Quebec Consulate as 'Country Showcase' in its very first season. YKIFLF with KROKIO PRODUCTS PVT LTD brought together renowned film talent from all over the world converging with the Indian cinema and literature industry across the world. Founded by renowned media professionals to create an annual international film and literature festival in India that brings the best of the opportunities to the audience.
Apart from the festival, the festival curates and runs a unique set of programmes that sustains conversations around cinema, literature, authors and filmmakers throughout the year.
The opening ceremony took place on 25th November 2021 wherein Mr. Francis Paradis, Consul & Director, Quebec as 'Chief Guest' and Prof. Ujwala Chakradeo, Vice-Chancellor, SNDT Women's University, Mumbai as 'Guest Of Honour' opened up the festival with lighting a lamp and a cultural presentation.
There was a special screening under 'Country Showcase Chapter' 'Quebec' and the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Amrit Mahotsava where, Nachiketa, Crossing the line and Ambassador of Socialism - Life & Times of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya were screened on the opening day of the festival.
During the four days festival various activities took place and many eminent guests from film fraternity and literature world participated... A few among them were Bhawana Somaaya, Aabid Surti, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Sidharth Jain, Devashish Makhija, Sridhar Rangayan, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, Brahmanand Singh, Anjali Bhushan Nugyal, Dr Piyush Roy, Harish Pathak, Radha Vallabh Tripathi, Vasudha Sahastrabuddhe, Mala Jha, Leena Mishra, Mamta Mandal, Chetan Mathur, Pradeep Gupta, Dheerendra Asthana etc. Other than that so many guests participated online via their recorded version on a certain topic Selina Seth, Sanjay Masoom, Rahul Rawail were prominent among them.
Closing ceremony of YKIFLF was graced with the presence of Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari who encouraged the winners, participants and organizer. 'These kinds of collaborative efforts needs to be organised time to time for the sake of our cultural growth and upcoming generations, said Honorable Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari."
Later he felicitated the winners under various categories and also unveiled the cover of the upcoming magazine of Yathakatha International Film & Literature Festival Smarika which will be available soon.
Honours
The participants and winners were awarded with a customized trophy of YathaKatha Logo in it.
Special Honours for contribution
Manoj Kumar (Bharat Kumar) Veteran Actor & Director and a legend of Indian Cinema.
Sir Ruskin Bond, Author and Literary legend Dev Bhasha Sanskrit Samman was awarded to Radha Vallabh Tripathi who is one of the senior-most professors of Sanskrit in the country.
Raj Bhasha Samman Hindi Samman was given to Mamta Mandal, Founder of Global Hindi Foundation, Singapore for her contribution in Hindi growing as an international language, Singapore.
In its first edition, YathaKatha International Film & Literature Festival felicitated the veteran actor Manoj Kumar with a special honor for his contribution to cinema and Sir Ruskin Bond for his contribution to the literature world.
YathaKatha Supporting Partner Honour was given to Maniben Nanavati women's college and NTPC Dadri... Alok Adhikari received the honour on the behalf of NTPC and Apporva Bhai Nanavati and Dr Rajshree Trivedi received the honour on behalf of Nanavati College.
Under Special Mention for Amrit Mahotsava screening was awarded to Mr Nitesh Agarwal (Producer) & Anil Agarwal (Actor) - for film Ambassador Of Social - Life & Times of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.
Best LGBTQ Feature Evening Shadows, a Film by Sridhar Rangayan
Special Mention Cinema For Change Honour to Jhalki - Tale Of A Tireless Sparrow, by Brahmanand S Siingh
Best Short Film Fiction India - Khisa (pocket) directed by Raj More
INDIAN CINEMA BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
THE WOUNDED SOULS OF THE RANN by DINESH LAKHANPAL
World Cinema Best Short Fiction
FILM - THE EVE by DIRECTOR - LUCA MACHNICH
World Cinema Best Feature Documentary
FILM - RAINBOWLAND by DIRECTOR - WILLIAM ULRICH
World Cinema Best Short Documentary
FILM - MACHADO 21- CELEBRATING THE CENTENNIAL by DIRECTOR - IVOINSON GOULARD
BEST ANIMATION FILM
FILM - ON/OFF by DIRECTOR - NICOLAS P. VILLARREAL
World Cinema Best Feature Fiction
FILM - AM RANDE DER ZEITEN by DIRECTOR - JORG REICHLIN
World Cinema Feature Documentary Special Mention
FILM - GONE ARE THE DAYS by DIRECTOR - R PAUL DHILLON
World Cinema Best Student Film
FILM - THE REAL PICTURE by DIRECTOR - SHAUNAK SURLU
World Cinema Best Mobile Film
FILM - FOUNTAIN OF PLANET by DIRECTOR - HIROSHI ATOBE
WORLD CINEMA BEST SCREENPLAY
BUDDHA'S SHADOW by WRITER - PATTANA THAIVANICH
Under Literature categories
The winner for best writer (male)
Shukl Ramayan by Dr Dinesh Prasad Shukla, a cancer survivor and farmer turned author.
Best book fiction
Oonga by Devashish Makhija, a filmmaker and author
Best writer (female) and best education book
Dr D - The Wrath of Tooth Monster by Dr Shivangi Sharm
Best Short Stories
Court Marshal Fir Se by by Ravindra Katyan
Founded by a group of creative professionals and proven to be the first international cinema and literature festival together, Yatha Katha International Film & Literature Festival powered by Krokio Products Private Limited is an extremely important and independent showcase, inspired by the fruitful interaction of arts - cinema and literature, in particular. Graced with the the jury members are Kamal Swaroop, Rahul Rawail, Aabid Surti, Harris W. Freedman, Amitabh Shrivastava, Manvendra Singh Gohil, Piyush Roy, Sanjay Masoom, Suraj Prakash, Federico Aletta, Radhavallabh Tripathi, Rachel Kadushin, Brahmanand S Siingh, Hamid Benamra, Deepak Dua, Prof. Dr. Mohan Das and many more.
Charu Sharma, the founder of the festival explained the vision behind this initiative she said, ' this is not only a festival but it is a long-lasting journey which has just taken its baby step and in the coming seasons. First of its kind, this film festival is celebrating the writers ,who are the crux of any film or book. This four-day festival had covered most of the sections like, importance of Hindi and Sanskrit literature, screenings of films, book launches, panel discussions, creative writing etc.
At the closing ceremony Bhagat Singh Koshyari quoted "it's a YathaKatha journey and will continue Yatha Takha (forever)." Vote of thanks was presented by Mamta Mandal, Co-founder of the festival. YKIFLF received 189 entries worldwide under cinema & literature categories and bests among those were honoured with a customised trophy on the award night.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor