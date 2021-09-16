Yo Yo Honey Singh and Kakkar siblings exclusively launched "Kanta Laga" on MX TakaTak

You would like to read
- KTreeYouSay video platform: Influencers workshop to captivate audience on short video apps
- A beacon of hope for Entrepreneurs via Taxation help: Neha Nagar, leading financial content creator
- Master Saleem's new song 'Saath' to release today, Neha Malik and Nikhil Dagar's sizzling chemistry is unmissable
- Make videos the desi way on the new Indian social media app "TToko"
- Uniform regulation key to tapping into the potential of fantasy sports platforms in India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/Mediawire): Short video applications are the recent pioneers of trendsetting and creating viral content across social media.
Homegrown short video platform, MX TakaTak has been India's one-stop destination for the latest music trends and making songs go viral, and the brand announced an exclusive launch for the chartbuster, Kanta Laga by music aces Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.
MX TakaTak has succeeded in becoming the first choice for musicians to launch their songs that enables them to tap new, diverse audiences. As the official short video partner for this track, MX TakaTak had an in-song integration as well as a 10-day exclusive period before its distribution to any other Indian short video apps.
"As an influencer on this platform, I am glad to extend our partnership for our new song - KantaLaga and I am hoping the MX TakaTak community will come out in support of this peppy track and make it go viral. Collaborating with my brother Tony is always fun and our collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh has been creatively enriching," expresses singer Neha Kakkar.
Tony Kakkar added by commenting, "Short video apps have become one of the key mediums for artists like us to connect with our fans. I'm extremely thrilled to partner again with MX TakaTak for our exclusive launch for KantaLaga. TakaTak's audience has always been encouraging and interactive, making our collaboration with the platform more seamless. We can't wait for the audiences to groove on the song and show us their creativity in fun video challenges."
Talking about the collaboration, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, "Collaborating with two trendsetters, Kakkar siblings and MX TakaTak for Kanta Laga is a great combination to make content viral. This composition is very close to my heart, it's a song we have thoroughly enjoyed creating; I'm sure the music enthusiasts will revel in listening to it."
Get ready to groove on the Kakkar Siblings and Honey Singh's mind-blowing song, KantaLaga exclusively on MX TakaTak and download the MX TakaTak app today: (https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor