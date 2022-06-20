"Yogakshema" celebrates International Yoga Day; Insightful lectures and demonstrations by Nivedita Joshi on recovery from critical conditions

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Heritage Society, under the guidance of Nivedita Joshi, the Founding Managing Secretary, who is a disciple of Late Yogacharya Dr B.K.S Iyengar and herself a classic case of recovery from bed ridden state through the practice of Iyengar Yoga, have been making efforts to make the knowledge of Yoga accessible to persons from all walks of life including people with physical impairment for last 23 years.

She is the recipient of the first Ladies award instituted by the Government of India for her contribution of Yoga Manual in Braille for the visually impaired, a first of its kind in the world which was released Internationally on UNESCO's First International Day of Yoga celebrations in Paris.

As a prelude to the celebrations on International day of Yoga, the Indian Heritage Society organized an in-depth Lecture cum demonstration on "Yoga for Humanity" - cure through Iyengar Yoga on Friday June 17, 2022 between 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm at their yoga institute "Yogakshema" at "65-67 Deendayal Upadhayaya Marg, Rouse Avenue, New Delhi".

Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, Former Cabinet Minister and Co-founder of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party a distinguished thinker, Guest of Eminence, set the tone of the proceedings of the function in his in-depth address laying emphasis on the origins of Yoga and its potential in the modern world as an invaluable resource for tackling the conflicts and challenges faced by humanity today in different geographical parts of the world. According to him "Mankind is witnessing an unprecedented fragmentation of society and atomization of the family. people define their social interactions on functional terms rather than on the emotional plane All nations, rich or poor, are troubled nations in the sense, that they are unable to understand and diagnose their problems. For Humanity to survive and thrive, Yoga is an important resource as Yoga is something beyond physical health and material wealth. The human persona is not only a body but is also a mind, an intellect and a soul and Yoga attempts to harmonize all of them and in the process, one attains a healthy body, a sharp intellect, a focused mind capable of realizing the unity between the personal Consciousness and the universal or cosmic consciousness." In his opinion, the statement of former UN Secretary-General Ban ki Moon on the International Yoga day that, "We should do this (yoga) before every negotiation so that we can work with a calm mind indicates that some meaningful thinking has set in."

According to Dr Joshi, "It can be argued that if the international negotiations could be held on the basis of the yogic tenets along with a calm mind, a new culture of conducting world affairs and international relations might evolve in future. perhaps this could lead to a peaceful and non-violent planet. Enlightened global minds should seriously ponder on such probability of harmonization of yoga and science. International yoga day apart from emphasizing the normal benefits of Yoga should be utilized to think about how a peaceful transition can be achieved for peace, harmony and happiness."

Nivedita Joshi, Managing Secretary of Indian Heritage Society and Yoga teacher, showcased the insights about the revolutionary and path-breaking work done by Guruji, late Dr B.K.S Iyengar, in making alternate treatment options through yoga to persons with critical health issues, its prevention and overall wellbeing. She highlighted the importance on sequencing, timing and alignment of the aasanas (postures) which is so unique to the Iyengar yoga system and which also distinguishes Iyengar School of yoga from other schools of Yoga. Nivedita Joshi, presented live cases, who have recovered and benefitted through Iyengar Yoga under her. These beneficiaries from Iyengar yoga, including a person with visual impairment, shared their respective Yoga Journey under Nivedita Joshi and also performed advanced aasanas highlighting extent of their recovery. This work is extremely beneficial in the present context in view of limitations in modern medicine in some critical illnesses and the associated exorbitant medical costs.

Dr K K Talwar, ex-Chief, Medical Council of India, Guest of Honour, awe-struck by the detailed scientific presentation of Nivedita and execution by her team from Yogakshema, stressed the need on more collaborative approach between the modern science and Yoga and said "This session was an eye-opener for him and others from the medical fraternity, and the need to spread awareness of the potential and prowess of this treasure trove of Indian Heritage ie "Yoga" and this session should be used to help introduce the finer details of Iyengar Yoga and its beneficial impact of recovery from critical illness and also, as a preventive healthcare resource for humanity at large."

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Civil Aviation Minister and the Chief Guest of the function, in his televised speech quoted, "Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya! Mrityor ma Amritamgamaya! an ancient prayer in Sanskrit that translates as 'Lead me from darkness to Light, from death to Immortality'. He highlighted the journey of Yoga and its importance in the present context and the fact that Yoga was practised in India even during Indus Valley civilization (3300 - 1300 BCE) has been established by Archaeological findings too. Terracotta figurines in Yogic asanas have been found during excavations from Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro. A limestone statue of priest from Mohenjo-Daro is a meditative pose or Dhyana Mudra. This shows that India has known and practised Yoga for several Millenniums. He congratulated Nivedita Joshi for her exemplary efforts in the field of Yoga by helping people recover from critical health issues. He egged her Yogakshema team to spread the light of Yoga for the betterment of humanity."

The Function was attended by seniors from the government, Industry, eminent guests from medical, academics, fraternity and Iyengar yoga practitioners and seekers from around the globe.

