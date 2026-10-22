VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 22: Yogesh Arvind Puranik's Decoding The Ramayana: An Ancient Blueprint for the Modern Mind has debuted on Amazon Kindle at #2 in Success - Hot New Release and #3 in Myths, Legends & Sagas, sharing the Top 3 with Jeffrey Archer's Adam & Eve (#1) and Megan Shade's The Washwoman at the River's End (#2). The "dream debut," as Puranik described it on social media, adds fresh commercial momentum to a landmark year in which the Indian author and management thinker has received seven national and international literary awards. The honours recognize a body of work spanning more than twenty books across fiction, poetry, and philosophy, with critical attention centred on the novel The House of Anand Rathore and Decoding The Ramayana.

Central to this year's critical recognition are two works that, despite their contrasting genres, share a profound preoccupation with the crisis and cultivation of human attention. Award-Winning Novel Chronicles Five Decades of Rajasthani Family Life Leading the slate of recent honours is the Literature Award for the Novel, conferred by the Indian Literature and Arts Society for The House of Anand Rathore. Spanning five decades, the novel begins in 1968 when Nandini Rathore crosses the threshold of an ancestral haveli in Jodhpur as a young bride. She enters a world shaped by rituals too ordinary to be called traditions-a courtyard swept before dawn, a dining table that gathers everyone without summons, and a chamber where justice is practised as carefully as law.

Over the decades, as Nandini evolves into an advocate, wife, mother, and the quiet custodian of the family's values, the narrative meditates on cultural inheritance. Rather than relying on dramatic spectacle, Puranik writes with emotional restraint, exploring a home where love is expressed less through words than through unwavering attention-and where some acts of devotion are offered so completely that they become almost invisible to those who depend upon them most. Ramayana Reinterpreted as Psychological Guide for the Digital Age If The House of Anand Rathore examines attention as an act of domestic grace, Puranik's latest philosophical work, Decoding The Ramayana: An Ancient Blueprint for the Modern Mind, confronts the modern erosion of attention head-on. Addressing the contemporary professional and seeker battling screen fatigue, fractured focus, and persistent anxiety, the book posits that while our technology is modern, the underlying psychological battle is ancient.

Moving away from religious sermon, historical commentary, or conventional self-help, Puranik approaches the epic as an inward map of human consciousness. In this psychological reading, Ayodhya becomes the architecture of a well-governed mind, while Lanka represents the fortified ego-brilliant and powerful, yet secretly imprisoned by its own cravings. The epic's central figures are decoded as interior forces operating within the reader: Rama as Pure Consciousness, Sita as Pure Energy, Lakshmana as Focused Attention, and Hanuman as Prana, the awakened power of the breath. Ravana's abduction of Sita thus serves as a metaphor for how the modern ego hijacks human attention, consumes energy, and alienates individuals from their deeper nature.

"Whether we examine five decades of quiet resilience inside a Rajasthani home or the internal battlefield described by ancient sages, the central question remains how we govern our attention and our conscience," said Yogesh Arvind Puranik. "We live in an era of relentless distraction-a challenge not unique to India but shared across cultures. My effort across both fiction and philosophy has been to invite readers inward: to notice the silent habits of integrity that hold generations together, and to reclaim the inner clarity required for self-mastery." Why This Matters The recognition arrives amid growing international interest in contemplative practices and attention ethics, as researchers and thought leaders increasingly examine how digital environments reshape cognition. Puranik's work bridges this contemporary conversation with classical Indian philosophy, offering readers both literary immersion and practical introspection.

The 2026 Roll of Honour Puranik's synthesis of analytical rigour and literary empathy has resonated across several national and international juries this year. His 2026 recognitions include: - Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan National Literature Award, 2026 - Conferred by Celebrity Times in association with The Interview Times. Named in honour of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and philosopher. - Author of the Year Award, 2026 - Presented by Big Buzz News. - Indian Literature Award for (the Novel) The House of Anand Rathore - Awarded by the Indian Literature and Arts Society. - Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam National Excellence Award, 2026 - Conferred by the Tretayug Foundation. Named in honour of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India and aerospace scientist.

- Tagore International Author, 2026 - Presented by the Arts Cultural and Social Awards Council in association with the Veyil Foundation. Named in honour of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. - International Author Excellence Award - Conferred by the WCW Foundation. - The Grand Honours Award, 2026 (International Author Excellence) - Conferred by the Eudoxia Foundation. These accolades build upon Puranik's earlier recognitions, including the 21st Century Emily Dickinson Award, the Tagore Honouree Award 2026, and the SahityaKosh Samman Award 2026. About the Author Yogesh Arvind Puranik is an award-winning Indian author, poet, educationist, investor, and management leader with more than 25 years of corporate-sector experience. A certified professional in management and product management, he has published over twenty books across fiction, poetry, philosophy, and reflective writing. Alongside The House of Anand Rathore and Decoding The Ramayana, his notable works include The Forgotten Name of Kalki, Whispers of the Soul, House of Stories: Mira's Chronicles, No More Almost: The Space Between Breaths, Speak The Names: The Silence Is the Sin, The Smell of Crushed Jasmine, The Curse of the Gatekeeper: A Gödel Investigation, The Eclipse Paradox, The Clockmaker's Delirium, The Void Between Inheritors, and The Tides That Remember.

Free ebook Yogesh Arvind Puranik - Profound Life Lessons Amazon Kindle - https://www.amazon.in/stores/Yogesh-Puranik/author/B0GWLCSDGX (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)