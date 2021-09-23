You, I & Humm, a fictional novel enters the Best Sellers Rank

You would like to read
- 'Stories About You, Me or Them' takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster ride
- Platinum Days of Love celebrates the Love that leads to a better tomorrow, with a collection of exquisitely crafted Love Bands
- Dragonfleet Games Pvt. Ltd. launches Fantasy cricket app OnField11
- Wishgames11 arrives with a big bang in fantasy gaming industry, upkeeps its promise and distributes bonus to its coaches
- XOR Labs bags the performance marketing mandate for Fantasy Akhada
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI/Heylin Spark): You, I & Humm- an anecdotal novel written by Chaithanya and Lavanya is keeping the readers glued through its storyline.
Published by Raindrops Publishers on August 27, 2021, the novel is based on modern relations. Ranked at 1256 in India, this novella is racing towards the best seller category.
Available both in print and digital format, You, I & Humm has already intrigued book lovers.
The story revolves around the protagonists Meera and Arjun, who are in their mid-30s and live life on their terms. Trapped in the rat race and to accomplish something significant in life, these two strangers cross their path frequently. Yet, they remain strangers for quite a while. Are they self-obsessed? Do they enjoy their own company or are they too scared to get closer to each other? Well, the plot is weaved in a manner that describes modern-day love stories.
The novel is about the journey of Meera and Arjun who turn into acquaintances from strangers, from acquaintances to friends, and then to lovers. The insecurities that they go through and the way they overcome them make the book, the readers' preferred choice in the fantasy category.
Co-authored by two independent women Chaithanya and Lavanya, the story covers different aspects of relations. It's a book that keeps you curious with its storyline yet makes you pause and ponder on the current definition of love and relationship. Chaithanya is an award-winning short movie director who is passionate about stories. She won the People Media Factory (Telugu Film Industry Production Company) short film contest for her Telugu short film called "Nela". Her story "Raagam" was also nominated for SIIMA. She holds a Master's in Information Technology and is a successful corporate professional.
She inherited writing from her mother who also was a writer. Lavanya is an unconventional researcher, innovator, and Ph.D. grad from UPV Spain. Writing came as a hobby from her travel stories. She is a backpacker and her stories are inspired by her solo travel experiences in India and Abroad. Their favorite quote from the book is "There is a thin line between loneliness and solitude .... Those who understand how delicious unlonely tastes, they stop looking for unappetizing company."
Priced at Rs. 99 (kindle) and INR 225 (paperback), You, I & Humm is a compelling read. It's a book for every individual who believes in love, life, and destiny.
Visit
(https://www.amazon.in/You-I-Humm-Chaithanya-Lavanya-ebook/dp/B09DVJ7MXQ) to find out more.
This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor