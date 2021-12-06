Young Author of 'Rise In Love', honored with "The National Youth Award"

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): The young author, public speaker, and community enabler Siddharth Roy has been felicitated with 'The National Youth Award' by the Honourable Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Anurag Singh Thakur.

Usha Sharma, Secretary of Youth Affairs, UN Resident Coordinator, and Deirdre Boyd were also present during the award-giving ceremony. The Ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Sidharth Roy is among the seven people who have been selected across India and is the only one who belongs from Maharashtra. The award comprises a medal, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 being distributed to each winner.

Siddharth Roy who is a prolific public speaker and is passionate about Community Development Projects says, "I have been conducting public speeches for a long time now. Till now I have been successful in delivering four TEDx speeches and have conducted over 50 lectures, seminars and workshops all while interacting with over 17000 students. Apart from writing and public speaking, I am dedicatedly working with several Educational Institutes, Social Organisations, and government bodies to foster smooth transactions in the community. I am grateful for the opportunities that I have received in my career. They have impeccably boosted my self stem and pushed me to put my best foot forward to produce results that solve the problems of the citizens".

The speaker has also won a silver medal in the State level badminton tournament at Baramati, Maharashtra. Along with that he also served as a regular Manchester United analyst in Fanzone, London.

Over the years, Siddharth Roy has devoted his time and energy to building a society that values growth and the upliftment of citizens. Previously, the leader has also been honored with various prestigious awards including Rashtriya Gaurav Samman, Promising Indian of the Year, Mayor Innovation Award, Rotary Club Award, Manuscript of the year Award by Lit O Fest Mumbai, and many more. The author has also been part of a delegation which met the Former president Late. Shri Pranab Mukherjee.

Further, Siddharth Roy is looking forward to empowering local communities and assisting the individuals in finding their potential and challenging all the stereotypes that are affecting the growth of the nation. Siddharth Roy says "If one is ready to walk the extra mile then life will reward you with countless opportunities that will make you conquer the horizons you dwell for." Sidharth Roy has been working meticulously and is on a journey going far ahead with his strong personality and industrious efforts.

