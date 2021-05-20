Young Indian Digital Marketers Udit Dixit and Balwinder Singh who self learnt their way to set precedents of glory

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): "Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow."
With this quote in mind and a passion for doing better than what their mates were set to, two young dreamers, both from small towns in India, Udit Dixit, from a small town of Uttar Pradesh, Farrukhabad, having completed a degree from Lucknow G University and decided to start exploring the vast universe on the internet.
Back in the days where the web had become the buzzword, and many were unknown of it's enormous potential, they began to play around with the nuances of the internet, in particular, Facebook as an enticing social media app got acquainted to his future companion Balwinder Singh, another small towner from Rajasthan Bharatpur, who was also looking for opportunities to make a fortune on the web, little did they know that this virtual friendship would eventually grow into comradeship and then into becoming a revolutionary Digital Marketing sensation.
In the coming years, the duo understood the tips and tricks to mark the digital mechanisms. With all of what they had learned purely by trial and error, the hustlers began to market the skills acquired and slowly started to figure out their ways by generating handsomely by providing Digital Marketing services to various clients.
Their quality and precision of work caught the attention of many, and within no time, they were certain that digital marketing could be the biggest thing for them; from that point, the duo seized each opportunity, and has provided quality to so many clients, their business grew large and wide with people adding to their ecosystem. Today, they run a digital marketing agency in which they have served many national and international clients.
Their entire journey is an inspiration to those who think that the places they are born in or the lack of resources is a blot to their success in life, achievers such as Udit Dixit and Balwinder Singh, are becoming a guiding light to several youngsters for helping them convert their obstacles into opportunities to not only attain financial freedom themselves, but to also push the stigma of belonging to nothingness, that arises due to hailing from remote locations of the country.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
