Young makers from Gajera Group of Schools in association with Sunita's Makerspace, Honour Mother Nature for Maker's Day

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Maker's Day at Gajera Trust in association with Sunita's Makerspace is always a special success.

This year, learners from Gajera Group of Schools came together to create an inspiring and innovative tribute to Mother Nature.

Across categories spanning Innovation, Creativity, Synergy and Social, the series of events was organised by Sunita's Makerspace, a platform that honours depth of learning while empowering young minds with passion-centred pedagogy.

Transforming the current landscape of education is no ordinary task. However, Sunita's Makerspace, established in 2015 (first at Vatsalyadham) basis the creative vision of Founder and Director, Kinjal Chunibhai Gajera took this on as a challenge.

It has continued to successfully provide direction as well as a platform where children can explore, experiment and implement their ideas. The peer-to-peer learning culture unique to the Trust's pedagogy encourages synergy and social skills while driving creativity and innovation.

This year, the theme for Maker's Day was Mother Nature. The participating schools were Gajera Global School, Pal; Gajera Vidyabhavan, Katargam and Gajera Vidyabhavan, Sachin. A week-long series of workshops organised from 5th October to 8th October 2021, encouraged children to express their creativity through interactive projects, experiential learning and immersive, blended education. The events were open to learners from KG to std. 12, with KG to std. 5 participating online and std. 6 to std. 12 participating offline.

So far, Maker's Day has received an overwhelming response through 3000 plus online participants and 4000 plus offline participants. Showcasing a host of nature-inspired projects such as apps that encoded elements from nature, hydro-powered energy models, poems and music crafted using upcycled, eco-friendly instruments, each tribute was a unique culmination of learners' exceptional skills and keen interest in dedicating human intelligence towards the betterment of the planet. Every project saw pro-active involvement from not only the learners but educators and parents as well. Several honoured guests and prominent judges were invited to offer their expertise and feedback to further enrich these bright, young minds.

Commemorating Sunita Chunibhai Gajera's legacy as an inspiration, Maker's Day is celebrated every year on the occasion of her birth anniversary. This year, the celebration ended with a grand closing ceremony on 10th October 2021 at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium. The event saw participants being felicitated and recognised for winning projects in the presence of their families, educators, esteemed judges and board members. Several dignitaries from the field of education, as well as corporate development, were in attendance to enrich the significance of this important day.

Welcomed by the managing trustee, Gajera Trust, Chunibhai Gajera, the political heads of state who graced the event were Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel, Hon'ble Minister; Vinodbhai Amarsinhbhai Moradiya, Hon'ble Minister; Hemaliben Bodhwala, Mayor, Surat City; Dineshbhai Jodhani, Deputy Mayor, Surat City; Niranjanbhai Zanjhmera, BJP President, Surat City, V. D. Zalavadiya, MLA. Also, present were Dineshbhai Awasti, Madhukar Padvi, Rajeshbhai Nakrani, Dr. Anita Shah, Sevantibhai Shah, Veljibhai Sheta, Sanjayji Saraugi, Promodji Poddar, Navinbhai Jain, Dr. Nirmal Choradiya and Illiasbhai Railwaywala - who felicitated winning learners with trophies and awarded winning educators with prizes for Gyanam. Felicitation at the hands of these dignitaries was highly motivating for the learners who were addressed with an inspiring note of thanks given by Kinjal C. Gajera.

Supporting 18,000 learners through holistic education, Gajera Trust aims to prepare each child for a brighter future. Through Maker's Day, this was made possible by providing equal opportunities for creativity and learning to children from various backgrounds. A resounding success, Maker's Day 2021 will be an inspirational blueprint for future endeavours at Gajera Trust along with Sunita's Makerspace.

