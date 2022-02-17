Youngest pitcher on SHARK TANK INDIA to come out with a deal with 3 Sharks!

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/ATK): Entrepreneurs from all over the country pitched their businesses to sharks and represented the face of a new India.
Shark Tank served as a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their grit and business acumen to the world.
Krishnav appeared on the show with his business model and impressed all the sharks with his outstanding entrepreneurial attitude. He grabbed the attention of sharks throughout his pitch and received heartwarming responses.
Krishnav, 22, founder of Sneakare, a third-year graduate student, coming to a platform like Shark Tank with his second venture is extremely impressive. Sharks foundthe concept of his business a game changer. What surprised and impressed them was his business background as he started his first business at the age of 17, when he was in school. The first business was a clothing venture in which he supplied quality material to college societies and sporting events. The clothing business established a consistent revenue stream, providing him with the initial capital required for his Shark tank venture - Sneakare. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic he had to shut this business down.
During the first lockdown, after having a casual conversation about the shoe resell market with one of his friends, he came to know about the shoe care industry. He then researched more about the shoe care market and sensed its potential. It is an emerging market that is growing at a remarkable pace. Having collected the required information and data, Krishnav executed the idea, and that's how Sneakare was born.
Sneakare deals with all products related to shoe care and focuses on building a community of shoe lovers. They sell a series of products that enrich the shoe wearing experience of shoe lovers and enable them to take care of their shoes. Sneakare majorly focuses on two categories: Care and Protect. The product line includes storage utility products, shoe cleaners, and other products related to shoe care and protection.The founder stated that he aims to establish Sneakare as a revolutionary shoe care brand in India, targeting individuals that fall under the age-group of 15-40.
The conversation moved forward, and Aman Gupta from boAt joined Vineeta and Namita on the offer. They collectively asked for 15% stake in the company for 21 lakhs but accepted his counter offer at 12% for 21 lakhs. Krishnav's eloquent, impactful, and smooth pitch won him a deal with three sharks.
