BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Tata CLiQ, the omnichannel e-commerce platform, is hosting the 'Moments that CLiQ Sale' across Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury from July 23 to August 10, 2026. The highly anticipated sale will have never-before-seen offers across a wide range of categories like apparel, accessories, footwear, beauty, fragrances, eyewear, home, jewellery, and watches, making this the best time to refresh one's wardrobe and homes. Mr. Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, "We are delighted to announce the Moments that CLiQ Sale. Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury have a bouquet of offers across categories on leading global and Indian brands. Building on the strong response to last year's edition, we are confident that this year's sale will resonate with shoppers seeking a thoughtfully curated assortment of products. We have expanded our portfolio by introducing new brands and collections and are expecting a strong demand for categories like fashion, beauty, footwear, and watches. We look forward to a successful sale event."

On Tata CLiQ Fashion, enjoy 50%-85% off across fashion and lifestyle brands, along with benefits such as extra savings through coupons and bank offers. The sale will also have early access, flash sales, and weekend rewards, making the shopping experience all the more rewarding. It's time to trust your instinct, as the Moments that CLiQ Sale brings together the brands where style feels right. Menswear brands like Levi's, Puma, Rare Rabbit, Tommy Hilfiger, and U.S. Polo Assn. are a minimum of 30-50% off, while womenswear brands across Western and Indian wear like Biba, Fablestreet, Forever New, Libas, Marks & Spencer, Only, Soch, and Vero Moda are up to 70% off. Enamor and Triumph in the intimate wear category also have offers.

In the footwear category, brands like adidas, Asics, Campus, Metro, Mochi, Puma, Skechers, U.S. Polo Assn., and Woodland have offers ranging from 30-50% off. In addition, avail up to 70% off on Decathlon across all their categories. Timepieces from brands like Casio, Guess, Timex, and Titan are up to 40% off. Shop for trendy eyewear from brands like Carrera, Idee, Irus, Oakley, Police, and Ray-Ban, which have unmissable offers. Upgrade your accessories collection with Aldo, Guess, Miraggio, Mokobara, Irth by House of Titan, and Hidesign; they have offers from 30% to 50% off. The jewellery category is up to 70% off, with offers from brands like GIVA, Kisna, Mia, Palmonas, Shaya, and more. Bergner, Haus & Kinder, and Prestige in the home category have offers ranging from 30% to 75% off, and D'Decor is also available at a flat 25% off. Apple, Marshall, Realme, Samsung, and Sony in the gadgets section have offers one can't resist.

Shop for your favourite beauty brands across skincare, haircare, makeup, and tools on Tata CLiQ Palette which can be accessed on the Tata CLiQ Fashion app. In the makeup category, L'Oreal and Maybelline New York are up to 40% off, while Swiss Beauty is up to 50% off. Shop skincare from Cetaphil which is up to 20% off and Minimalist is at a flat 10% off. Kimirica, L'Occitane Mamaearth, and The Love Co. in the bath and body section also have offers. L'Oreal Paris in haircare is up to 25% off. In addition, enjoy up to 10% off Moroccanoil, plus complimentary gifts with every purchase. In the tools category, Dyson has offers one can't miss. Stock up on your favourite fragrances from Calvin Klein, Guess, Jaguar, and Skinn by Titan, which are up to 50% off.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites consumers to discover and shop from leading global and Indian premium and luxury brands across categories. The Moments that CLiQ Sale celebrates those instinctive choices when your taste catches on before you must explain it because the best luxury finds are not always planned; they are recognised. From timeless wardrobe essentials to contemporary fashion, shop for menswear from Calvin Klein Jeans, Gant, Lacoste, and True Religion and womenswear from Forever New, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger, alongside newly launched brands like byTiMo and Juicy Couture. Brands exclusively available on the platform like Aspinal of London, Liu Jo, Mixxo, Mulberry, and Roem are also available to shop. Browse and shop from Calvin Klein Underwear, La Vie En Rose, Marks & Spencer, and Mysthelle in the intimate wear category.

Find the perfect pair with footwear from Adidas Originals, Aldo, ECCO, New Balance, Under Armour, and more. The kidswear edit features brands such as Boss Kids, Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld Kids, Joie, and The Baby Trunk. Discover celebrated Indian brands and designers in the Indiluxe section, including Basanti Kapde aur Koffee, Da Milano, Masaba, Ritu Kumar, Rosso Brunello, Satya Paul, and S & N by Shantnu & Nikhil. Explore a curated selection of timepieces from brands such as Fossil, Maserati, Michael Kors, and Seiko and eyewear from Burberry, Prada, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, and Versace. The fashion jewellery category features brands like Emporio Armani, Fossil, Guess, Michael Kors, Swarovski, and Ted Baker. It's also the best time to shop for statement handbags from brands like Charles & Keith, Guess, Saint Laurent, and Tory Burch, alongside travel accessories from Delsey Paris, Montblanc, and Samsonite. Elevate your living spaces with home brands such as Hafele, Le Creuset, Smeg, Spread Spain, Swarovski, and more.

From Giorgio Armani and Jean Paul Gaultier to Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent, fragrance enthusiasts can discover an array of signature scents. In the beauty category, shop for must-have products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Forest Essentials, and M.A.C. Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury are offering a 15% instant discount on HSBC Credit Cards and a 10% instant discount on OneCard Credit Cards. These offers are only valid from July 23 to August 7, 2026, subject to T & C. Shop here - https://www.tatacliq.com/ https://luxury.tatacliq.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)