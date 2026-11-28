VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Beauty besties, it's officially that time of the year! The Nykaa Pink Friday Sale has made its much-awaited comeback, and the deals are looking seriously good. From 27th November to 9th December 2026, get ready to bag your beauty favourites at up to 60% off. That lipstick you've been eyeing, the serum that's all over your feed, or the luxe fragrance you've been saving for? Consider this your sign to finally hit checkout. Your wishlist is about to have its main character moment. India's biggest beauty sale is bringing together cult classics, viral beauty obsessions, global luxury icons and everyday essentials at prices your wallet will love. Think blockbuster discounts, Buy 1 Get 1 deals, full-size freebies, luxe gifts and so much more. Whether you're a beauty minimalist or someone whose skincare routine has its own shelf (or three), Nykaa Pink Friday has something for you.

Beauty Icons, Unmissable Deals Makeup lovers, your glam game is about to level up. Lakme is bringing up to 60% off, an extra 10% off on ₹699+ and free gifts on orders above ₹999, while Maybelline New York is dropping up to 55% off with a free gift on ₹1,099+. Nykaa Cosmetics is serving up to 50% off with free gifts on ₹499+ and ₹799+, while Kay Beauty is offering up to 35% off with free gifts on ₹1,299+. Double the makeup, double the fun, e.l.f. Cosmetics is bringing Buy 1 Get 1 Free alongside flat 30% off on singles, while NYX Professional Makeup is serving Buy 1 Get 1 Free and flat 30% off on NYX icons. Huda Beauty is dropping up to 35% off across its entire range,

and PIXI is offering up to 40% off with a free gift on ₹2,000+. Skincare squad, we see you. Dot & Key is offering flat 25% off with a free gift on ₹349+, while Cetaphil is bringing a minimum of 20% off on bestsellers with a free gift on ₹599+. Plum is offering a minimum of 20% off with free gifts on ₹499+, and CeraVe is serving up to 25% off with free gifts on all orders. Minimalist is offering a minimum of 10% off with free gifts on all orders, while Foxtale is dropping flat 30% off with a free gift on ₹399+. The Ordinary is bringing a minimum of 10% off with a free gift on ₹1,800+. Your skincare shelf is about to get a serious upgrade.

K-Beauty Crush, Pink Friday Prices If your feed is filled with glass-skin routines, snail mucin and the latest Korean skincare obsessions, this one's for you! Beauty of Joseon is dropping flat 30% off, while TONYMOLY is going all out with flat 40% off and a Buy 5 Get 5 deal on sheet masks. LANEIGE is serving up to 25% off with free gifts on all orders, while viral favourites COSRX and Anua are bringing up to 25% off along with free gifts on spends of ₹1,799+ and ₹1,599+, respectively. Whether you're a skincare newbie or already loyal to your Korean beauty routine, it's time to give your skincare shelf a Seoul-inspired glow-up. Your glass-skin era is calling!

Luxe Looks Better on Sale Luxury lovers, it's time to move those dream beauty buys from your wishlist to your cart. M·A·C is bringing up to 30% off along with Buy 2 Get 1 Free, while Charlotte Tilbury is serving flat 30% off on its iconic bestsellers. Rare Beauty is offering up to 25% off on Rare Icons, and Fenty Beauty is dropping up to 15% off. Your luxury makeup collection just got a whole lot more tempting. Skincare enthusiasts can indulge in Clinique at up to 30% off with Buy 2 Get 1 Free, while Estee Lauder is offering up to 25% off alongside a Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal. Eucerin is bringing up to 30% off with a free gift on ₹999+, while Yves Saint Laurent is serving up to 15% off with free gifts on all orders, and Carolina Herrera is bringing a minimum of 15% off with complimentary luxe gifts.

And for everyone who's been manifesting a Dyson, Pink Friday might just be your moment, with up to 35% off on bestsellers. Bougie beauty buys without the bougie bill? We're here for it. Free Gifts? Say Less! The only thing better than scoring your favourite beauty products on sale? Getting a little something extra with them. This Pink Friday, your cart is getting spoiled with complimentary goodies from some of beauty's biggest names. From Kay Beauty, Nykaa Cosmetics, Lakme and Maybelline New York rewarding qualifying purchases with exciting gifts to CeraVe, Minimalist and LANEIGE offering freebies on all orders, there's plenty to look forward to. Dot & Key, Plum, Foxtale, COSRX, Anua and The Ordinary are sweetening skincare hauls with gifts on qualifying spends, while Kerastase, Nexxus and Laani are adding complimentary treats to every order.

Haircare lovers can score scalp-care essentials, leave-in conditioner minis and more, while fragrance enthusiasts can look forward to luxe gifts and complimentary vials from some of their favourite premium brands. More beauty in your bag, more reasons to hit checkout! Your Signature Scent Era Starts Here Smelling expensive doesn't have to mean spending big. Victoria's Secret is bringing its much-loved body mists starting at ₹1,199, while Yves Saint Laurent is offering up to 15% off with free gifts on all orders. Lancôme is serving flat 20% off with complimentary gifts on all orders, and Giorgio Armani is dropping flat 15% off with free fragrance vials on every order.

Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier and Paco Rabanne are offering a minimum of 15% off with luxe gifts, while Tom Ford Beauty is making every order a little more special with complimentary gifting. Jo Malone London is bringing flat 20% off on exclusive bundles, and Maison Moi is offering up to 10% off with a free gift on ₹2,999. Whether you're into soft florals, cosy gourmands or statement-making scents, it's time to build that fragrance wardrobe. Good Hair Days Are in the Bag Bad hair days? Not on Pink Friday's watch. L'Oreal Paris is dropping up to 50% off with a free gift on ₹1,099+, while L'Oreal Professionnel is offering up to 30% off with a free gift on

₹1,299+. Kerastase is treating shoppers to free gifts on all orders, and OLAPLEX is serving flat 20% off along with a complimentary mini leave-in conditioner on qualifying spends. Schwarzkopf Professional is bringing up to 25% off with minis on ₹999+, while Nexxus is offering up to 12% off with free gifts on all orders. K18 is dropping up to 5% off, with an extra 5% off on buying two products and freebies on ₹5,999+. Your everyday hair heroes are bringing their A-game, too. TRESemme and Dove are offering up to 55% off with extra 10% savings, with TRESemme also adding a free gift on ₹599. Love Beauty & Planet is serving up to 50% off with an extra 10% off and a free gift, while WishCare is offering up to 30% off, an additional 7% off on buying two products and a free gift on

₹599+. Bare Anatomy is bringing up to 35% off with free gifts on ₹499+, and Inde Wild is offering up to 20% off with a free gift on ₹999+. Curly-haired beauties, Moxie Beauty is bringing up to 20% off with a free scalp duo featuring shampoo and conditioner on ₹499 and a free scalp massager on ₹699. And if a styling upgrade is on the agenda, Agaro is offering up to 60% off, Philips is dropping up to 35% off, and Ikonic is bringing up to 30% off on bestsellers. Salon-worthy hair at home? Add to cart. Shower Routines, But Make Them Luxe

Your everything-shower routine is about to get a serious upgrade. Vaseline is bringing up to 40% off with an extra 10% off on ₹699+, while Dove is offering up to 40% off with a free gift on ₹499+. NIVEA is dropping a minimum of 40% off on bestsellers, and Bath & Body Works is serving irresistible finds starting at ₹899. Nykaa Wanderlust is bringing up to 50% off with free gifts on ₹799+ and ₹999+, while Laani is treating shoppers to free gifts on all orders. Be Bodywise is offering up to 35% off with a free Urea Body Lotion sample on ₹649+, and Chemist at Play is dropping up to 35% off alongside free gifts. mCaffeine is bringing a minimum of 25% off and letting shoppers pick their free gift.

For those who love a little extra indulgence, Sol de Janeiro is serving flat 20% off across its entire range, while Phitku is offering flat 30% off across its range. And here's one you won't want to miss, Kimirica is offering flat 30% off across its entire range for the first time ever. Spa-day energy, minus the spa-day prices. Monday Blues? More Like Monday Steals! Thought Pink Friday couldn't get any better? Think again! Mark your calendars for 30th November, because Cyber Monday is bringing a whole new wave of beauty steals. Get ready for BOGO Day, with your favourite beauty brands dropping Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals. Keep your eyes peeled for limited-time B1G1 offers from Kiehl's and Smashbox, these are definitely worth setting an alarm for!

And there's more! Nykaa Prive Platinum members can score 10X reward points, while shoppers can try their luck with exciting Scratch & Win games. The flash sales are bringing some serious heat too, with up to 50% off on luxury beauty, up to 60% off on beauty appliances and up to 60% off on fragrances. Whoever said Mondays were boring clearly hasn't shopped Cyber Monday at Nykaa! Fashion Lovers, Your Wardrobe Refresh Is Calling! Nykaa Fashion is bringing its own dose of Pink Friday madness, with incredible deals across westernwear, Indianwear, menswear, footwear, accessories, lingerie, kidswear, luxury fashion and home. H & M is dropping up to 70% off with an extra 10% off, while COS is offering up to 40% off. Global fashion favourites NA-KD, Pomelo, Free People, Cider and Koton are bringing irresistible wardrobe upgrades, with discounts going up to 80% at NA-KD. ONLY is serving a minimum of 40% off with an extra 10% off, while Forever New is offering a minimum of 30% off with an extra 15% off. Twenty Dresses by Nykaa Fashion, RSVP and Gajra Gang are bringing up to 80% off, while Rareism is offering up to 60% off with an extra 10% off.

Wedding-season wardrobe looking a little empty? Libas is offering a minimum of 50% off with an extra 10% off, while Soch is bringing up to 50% off with an extra 10% off. Biba, Aurelia, W, Autumnlane, Koskii, Fabindia and KALKI Fashion are also serving exciting deals on everything from festive favourites to wedding-ready ensembles. Outfit-repeat anxiety, officially cancelled. Guys, it's time for that long-overdue wardrobe upgrade. GAP is dropping flat 60% off, American Eagle is offering up to 70% off, while Rare Rabbit and Bewakoof are bringing a minimum of 50% off. U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi's, Jack & Jones, Snitch and The Bear House are also joining the style party. Wedding fits are sorted too, with Manyavar starting at

₹699 and TASVA starting at ₹1,999. Sneakerheads, make some room. Nike, Adidas, New Balance and Under Armour are bringing up to 50% off, while ASICS is offering up to 60% off, Reebok up to 65% off and Skechers up to 40% off. Footwear favourites ALDO, Truffle Collection, Woodland, Metro and Mochi are bringing plenty of reasons to upgrade your shoe rotation. No outfit is complete without the finishing touches. Caprese is offering up to 70% off, while Zouk and Fastrack bags are bringing up to 60% off. Accessorize London is serving a minimum of 60% off on bags, while Palmonas and GIVA are offering a minimum of 60% off on jewellery. Zaveri Pearls is dropping a minimum of 70% off, Shaya by CaratLane is bringing flat 50% off, and Swarovski is offering up to 40% off. Add to that exciting deals from Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Titan, Fossil and Timex, and your accessories game is officially sorted.

Luxury fashion enthusiasts, there's plenty for you too. Discover global luxury favourites on Darveys at up to 80% off, while Revolve is bringing up to 80% off with an extra 15% off. Indian designer labels including Ritu Kumar, Samyukta Singhania, Geroo Luxe and Basanti Kapde Aur Koffee, alongside jewellery favourites Isharya and Joules by Radhika, are making those coveted designer finds even more tempting. Comfort is getting its own glow-up, with Nykd by Nykaa and Kica offering up to 60% off, Victoria's Secret bringing flat 40% off on lingerie, and Zivame and Clovia serving up to 60% and 70% off, respectively, with extra 20% savings.

Little fashionistas aren't missing out either. The Children's Place and Gymboree are offering flat 75% off, while Carter's is bringing adorable finds starting at ₹299. Hopscotch, PS Peaches, Mini Stitch, Biba, Nike and Levi's are also joining the Pink Friday fun. And for that Pinterest-worthy home makeover, Wonderchef is offering up to 75% off, House of Quirk and Kuber Industries up to 85% off, while Chumbak, D'Decor, Pure Home + Living, Urban Space and Haus & Kinder are bringing exciting deals to refresh your space. Thirteen days. Endless wishlist wins. One massive shopping celebration. The Nykaa Pink Friday Sale is your ticket to beauty obsessions, luxury indulgences, wardrobe upgrades and all the little extras you've been waiting for. From 27th November to 9th December 2026, let the shopping spree begin. Download the Nykaa app and Nykaa Fashion app or head to www.nykaa.com and www.nykaafashion.com. Your biggest haul of the year is waiting - don't leave it on read!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)