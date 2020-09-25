Youth for Seva Virtual Marathon launch with Padmashri Kailash Kher - Sweat for a Cause 2020 - Run, Walk or Cycle

-
Youth for Seva is launching its upcoming campaign Virtual Marathon, which is a fun initiative aimed at raising funds for providing scholarship support to underprivileged students & promoting volunteerism in the society.
Supporters can join from anywhere in the world and can take part in the Virtual Marathon at their convenience. The funds raised through this marathon will be used in supporting underprivileged children's higher education and supporting changemakers.
This Virtual marathon will be launched on September 25, 2020; Friday; 5:00 PM to 5:40 PM with Padmashri awardee Kailash Kher Ji - Spiritual & Sufi Singer, Lyricist, and Music Composer, who has sung more than 1500 songs in 25 plus languages with his unique, soulful, sonorous voice.
Youth for Seva is expecting around 1000 registrants to attend this Virtual Marathon launch and support us wholeheartedly.
The Virtual Marathon intends to ignite the spirit of giving & promote volunteerism in society.
To know more about how the Virtual Marathon works, visit us at www.youthforseva.org/Virtual-Marathon/
