PNN New Delhi [India], August 25: The BRICS CCI Youth Leadership Dialogue 3.0, celebrating the International Youth Day, concluded in New Delhi after a seven-day programme bringing together young delegates, policymakers, diplomats, defence experts, entrepreneurs, business leaders and public figures for conversations on leadership, governance, entrepreneurship, technology, international affairs and nation-building. The concluding ceremony was graced by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The Hon'ble Minister said: "India's youth will be at the heart of our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Platforms like the BRICS CCI Youth Leadership Dialogue give young people the opportunity to engage, learn and contribute meaningfully to nation-building."

The ceremony welcomed Mr. Shashank Mani Tripathi, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, as the Guest of Honor who brought a perspective on public leadership, rural entrepreneurship and nation-building. Mr. Tripathi said, "Young people should not wait for opportunities to come to them; they must have the confidence to create opportunities, solve problems and contribute to their communities. India's next phase of growth will depend on young leaders who combine ambition with purpose." The programme, organised by the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) from August 6 to 12, 2026, was conceptualised and has been led for the past six years by Mr. Sameep Shastri, Chairman, BRICS CCI & President, BRICS CCI Young Leaders Vertical. Mr. Shastri noted, "The Youth Leadership Dialogue is built on a simple belief -- young people should not just prepare for the future, but actively shape it. Over six years, we have seen this initiative grow into a community of young leaders who question, learn and take action."

The programme also featured senior BRICS CCI leadership including Dr. BBL Madhukar, Chairman Emeritus; Mr. Atul Banshal, Vice Chairman; Mr. Prann Sharma, Director General; and Ms. Shabana Nasim, Vice Chairperson. Rather than focusing on one area, the dialogue explored diverse dimensions of leadership--from governance, diplomacy and entrepreneurship to corporate leadership, national security, media, technology, AI and social impact. Direct interactions with practitioners offered delegates practical insights into decision-making, institution-building, entrepreneurship and public service. The initiative emphasized experiential learning through keynote sessions, discussions and visits to the Delhi Legislative Assembly and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. Cultural exchanges, including Russian-Indian youth collaboration, further highlighted the importance of cross-border understanding.

The dialogue brought together a diverse group of leaders and experts, including Mr. Ruhail Ranjan, Director Finance, BRICS CCI & MLA, Islampur, Bihar; Mr. Zhang Yefei, First Secretary, Embassy of the People's Republic of China; Mr. Evgeny Antonov, Attache (Culture), Russian Federation; Mr. Timur Chernyshov, First Secretary, Embassy of Russia; Mr. Sankalp Shukla, Founder, Development Leaders Alliance; Mr. Sahil Seth, Additional Commissioner, Customs, GST & Narcotics, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Mr. Himanshu Joshi, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India; Mr. Abhijeet Mehrotra, Head, Revenue, UpGrad; Ms. Shweta Raka, Founder & Managing Partner, Delhi Angels Den; Mr. Shivam Ahuja, Founder, SkillCircle; Mr. Nishant Sama; Vice President- BRICS CCI Young Leaders Vertical and Managing Director, Radha Agro Industries; Mr. Chandra Vijay- Vice President: BRICS CCI Young Leaders Vertical; Founder- Movinzo; Mr. Adit Jindal, Founder & CEO, Callidora Health & Callidora Technology; Mr. Mohammad Akil, Founder, AkaCorp Global Tech LLC (Uzbekistan); Mr. Sharad Kr. Sharma, Director, Central Vigilance Commission; Lt Gen D.V. Kalra (Retd.), Ex Director General Ordnance Services and Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur; Amb. Dr. Deepak Vohra, Former IFS Officer; V. Adm. Sanjay J Singh, Director General, United Service Institution of India; Air Marshal Anil Chopra, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM, Retired Air Marshal; Dr. Manpreet Sethi, Speaker, National Defence College and other establishments of Indian Armed Forces, Police, Foreign Services and Universities; Capt. Vaibhav Goutham Suresh, Director, School of Aviation, Logistics and Tourism Management (SALTM), Galgotias University; Mr. Surinder Singh Lali, Geopolitical Analyst & International Affairs Expert; and Mr. Vaibhav Varun, Managing Director, Aviakul Pvt. Ltd.

The concluding ceremony of the BRICS CCI Youth Leadership Dialogue 3.0 brought together an accomplished line-up of speakers and dignitaries. The ceremony featured Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation & Director, M3M Group; Ms. Shabana Nasim, Vice Chairperson, BRICS CCI; Ms. Ekaterina Lazareva, Third Secretary, Embassy of the Russian Federation; and Ms. Sonal Goel, Secretary, Government of Tripura; Mr. Ankit Jhamb, Chief Learning Officer, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP; Mr. Prafull Billore, Managing Director, MBA CHAI WALA Group; Mr. Savio Oliver Ignatius Rodrigues, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Goa Chronicle; Dr. Ilya Kravchenko, Chief Specialist-Expert, Russian Centre of Science and Culture; Mr. Bibin Babu, Founder & CEO, GrowQR; Mr. Sushil Sharma, Chairman, Marwari Catalysts Group (MCATS); and Shri Satish Kumar Ji, Sah Sanghatak, Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

A key highlight of the concluding ceremony was the unveiling of the BRICS CCI Youth & AI Policy Lab - Case Study Booklet, compiling the work and perspectives developed through the initiative. All participants were awarded globally recognized merit certificates in recognition of their active involvement and commitment to global leadership. The BRICS CCI Youth Leadership Dialogue 3.0 reinforced its objective of creating meaningful platforms for young people to engage with leaders across sectors and develop the knowledge, networks and confidence required to contribute to India's growth journey and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)