PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 18: In an era where youth-led initiatives are increasingly shaping social change, Ahmedabad-based student Vanshika Shah is contributing to a growing movement centred on compassion, community welfare and social responsibility.

With a focus on inclusive action and grassroots engagement, Vanshika has been associated with multiple initiatives addressing worker welfare, environmental awareness and public health outreach. Her work reflects a broader shift among young individuals who are translating awareness into measurable community impact.

As part of her involvement with Live to Inspire Charitable Trust, Vanshika contributed to a large-scale welfare initiative aimed at supporting sanitation workers. The campaign facilitated the distribution of UV-protection glasses and safety masks to over 25,000 safai karmacharis. What began as a local effort expanded significantly, with similar initiatives carried out across 15 states and two Union Territories, highlighting the importance of occupational safety and dignity for frontline sanitation workers.