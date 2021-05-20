'Youthphoriya' organizes international collective meditation program for World Meditation Day 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): With the world going through unprecedented suffering and pain in these trying times, Youthphoriya, a health and wellness center based in Bangalore has put together an initiative to raise awareness on meditation this World Meditation Day.

The event, an international collective meditation program, aims to bring together people from all walks of life to heighten the consciousness and awareness of our generation.

The event will be digitally conducted on the 21st of May, 2021, in association with Radio City as its exclusive FM partner, and Bell Consultancy Services as its Business & PR Partner.

This collective meditation program will be completely free of cost for all interested participants.

The organizer, Youthphoriya is a holistic, self-directed, and empowering center that uses a mix of science and spirituality to cultivate an inclusive environment where everybody can feel accepted. The organization helps everyone who is a part of it learn yoga, meditation, and mindfulness, thus enhancing their self-esteem. This process is a gradual one, where one understands their true potential.

Dr Vani B Rao, who spearheads Youthphoriya as its founder is an enthusiastic philanthropist, spirited wellness coach, and a successful entrepreneur. Over the years, Dr Rao has committed herself to bring a positive change to society, especially with regards to health and wellness. Her goal is to encourage change amongst the new generation of youth, which in turn would promote inner transformation and wellness.

"At Youthphoriya, we believe in combining mental, physical, and spiritual self-care practices to advance a culture of well-being within ourselves. This World Meditation day, we aim to reach out to people around the world to inspire and promote personal transformation through our platform and global reach," said Dr Vani Rao, speaking on the upcoming collective meditation program.

"Meditation and core engagement possess the power to alter our state of mind, which in turn changes the consciousness pattern outside of ourselves in all of nature. Through this state of consciousness, we have the opportunity to create a social matrix of peace that can ultimately heal Mother Earth," she further states.

This online collective meditation program is significant to this year's World Meditation Day and will see the participation of multiple brands and organizations, which include: Lions Club International B'lore, IBN MSME, HLP World, Ladders, Blucap Interiors, Axis Bank, Yoga Kulam, Radio City, Indian Women's Club, Additive MEA, Optiwise, St. Antony's Public School, My Kids Diary, Dikanz, Bell Consultancy Services, Anvita Charitable Trust, Wheels United for A Cause, Vision Karnataka Foundation, Teamroll, NHRD India, AceDigital, Infopace, Sumangali Seva Ashram, MINDIA - Mind of India, Kreatix Media, ALL Ladies League, Swaayambhu, Corporate Social Focus, FOWE - Forum of Women Entrepreneurs, ITF - Industry & Trade Forum, Hoopsters, Samarpana, Bhoopalam Botanicals, Avani Green Factory, Help India, Prashant Welling, Vidyaranya, FUEL - Friends Union for Energising Lives, Filmfeast Creators and Good Arth among others.

The event will prove to be an unforgettable experience to bring participants closer together, closer to nature, and the universe. It will include heartwarming meditation stories, light stretching and will also educate participants on where the blockages in the mind come from and how to eliminate them.

Towards the end, participants can also expect answers to questions about how to use meditation for a life of happiness.

This program is open to all interested participants across the globe and will be absolutely free of charge.

If you wish to be part of the event, please follow the link below for further information, and to register for the event: linktr.ee/collectivemeditations

You may also contact +91 94833 16344 for any registration/event-related queries.

