PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Yubi, the AI-powered operating system for financial services, and Protean eGov Technologies Limited, India's most trusted digital infrastructure, announced a collaboration to bring trusted digital identity, KYC and data capabilities into the heart of lending across India. The aim is faster customer onboarding, better-informed underwriting and a seamless digital experience for lenders and borrowers alike. India's credit story is one of real progress, but visibility remains a gap. A recent report[1] found that only 28% of Indian adults (aged 18-60) are credit-active, and another[2] estimated a formal MSME credit gap of over ₹60 lakh crore, in part because lenders have limited access to verified information on how these businesses operate. Closing that gap depends on giving lenders reliable, verified signals on who a borrower is and how their finances work, at the point of decision.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Yubi Group, said, "India has built world-class digital public infrastructure, yet lenders still make too many credit decisions without a clear view of who the borrower is. That gap is a big part of what keeps first-time borrowers and small businesses outside the formal system. Protean's trusted identity and data capabilities, combined with the lending infrastructure Yubi provides to banks and lenders, can help close it. Our aim is to give lenders the confidence to say yes more often, and to give borrowers a faster, fairer and more transparent path to credit, at national scale. That is how we deepen India's debt market and expand credit accessibility."

Protean brings trusted identity, verification and data capabilities built for population scale. Yubi, which has facilitated over ₹3.2 lakh crore in credit, brings the lending infrastructure that banks and other lenders run on. Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Ajay Rajan, MD & CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Limited, said, "Digital Public Infrastructure can be a powerful catalyst for transforming India's lending ecosystem. Our collaboration with Yubi brings together Protean's expertise in building trusted, scalable digital infrastructure and Yubi's technology-led lending platform to simplify lending journeys, strengthen digital trust and drive greater operational efficiency. We see this partnership as an opportunity to translate DPI capabilities into tangible business value and accelerate innovation across the financial services ecosystem' at scale."

India's credit growth won't be limited by capital. It will be limited by how fast and how safely a lender can know a borrower. Together, Protean's comprehensive public rails (identity, KYC, consent, eSign) and Yubi's cutting-edge lending stack remove that friction at four moments that decide a loan's economics: - Onboard in minutes, not days. Verified identity, KYC and consent are embedded in the journey for individuals and MSMEs. Lower drop-off, lower cost to acquire. - Know once, reuse everywhere. CKYC search at onboarding, updates reported back, digital re-KYC, plus portable KYC and documents across co-lending partners. A compliance cost becomes a shared asset.

- Underwrite on real cash flows. Consented bank statements and ITRs, analysed automatically, give lenders a truer view of how a borrower earns. Better approvals for borrowers and MSMEs with limited credit histories, with sharper risk selection. - Close digitally, disburse faster. Agreements, sanction letters and security documents signed and stamped online. Fewer handoffs, faster time-to-cash, a cleaner audit trail. For borrowers, the aim is a faster, more transparent onboarding and documentation experience, and a fairer chance at credit for new-to-credit customers, small businesses and others still outside the formal system. Highlighting Protean and Yubi's differentiation - trust infrastructure meets lending infrastructure, Mr. Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business & Product Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Limited, said, "One platform, one verified borrower, from first click to final signature, built on public rails and scaled by private innovation will be a game changer.''

The collaboration will be carried out within India's regulatory and consent-based frameworks and in line with applicable laws, including data protection laws, with data privacy and security as a priority. About Yubi Group Yubi Group is the world's only AI-powered operating system (OS) for financial services, founded in 2020 by CEO Gaurav Kumar. The Group comprises YuVerse, Accumn, Spocto X, YuCollect, Yubi Wealth - subsidiaries that together deliver end-to-end AI-based solutions in lending, underwriting, collections and wealth management. Backed by leading investors including Peak XV, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, B Capital Group, Dragoneer, and TVS Capital, Yubi has facilitated over ₹3.2 lakh crore in credit and 3.5 crore transactions, serving 17,000+ enterprises and 6,200+ investors & lenders while reducing collections costs by 57%. The company is redefining transparency, compliance, and performance across India's financial services sector. Visit www.go-yubi.com to learn more.

About Protean eGov Technologies Incorporated in December 1995, Protean eGov Technologies Limited is engaged in the business of developing citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions. Protean is an information technology-enabled solutions company conceptualizing, developing, and executing critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. The company collaborates with the Indian government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions. This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to anticipated future events, business prospects, operational outcomes, and strategic initiatives. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks, uncertainties, regulatory developments, and other factors beyond the control of the parties. Neither party undertakes any obligation to update such statements.

[1] https://www.transunioncibil.com/content/dam/transunion-cibil/corporate/documents/Unlocking-Access-Digital-Report-New-Final.pdf [2]https://www.bain.com/globalassets/noindex/2026/bain_report_indias_next_growth_frontier_b2b_commerce_payments_and_credit.pdf (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)