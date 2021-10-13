YuppTV Bags Exclusive Broadcasting Rights For The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 For Continental Europe And Southeast Asia

You would like to read
ATLANTA, October 13 (ANI/ PRNewswire): YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content has announced it has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The 45 T20 matches during the series, being held in 2 countries, will be telecast to users in 70 countries from October 17th to November 14th. Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV comments on this development - "With the fan-base and craze for cricket, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is one of the most anticipated sports events globally. YuppTV aims and is committed to delivering this event to all cricket fanatics under our purview and contributing to the growth of viewers and fans of cricket. This event will also help us in building viewership across countries in different territories."
"We are thrilled to continue our long-term association with YuppTV to drive engagement and popularity for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The platform provides outstanding global reach and we hope to cater to all cricket fans by providing world-class coverage and enhanced viewing experiences across regions," said Harry Griffith, Head of Syndication, Star TV Network.
The T20 matches that are scheduled to be held in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Oman, will be telecasted in 70 countries across territories - Continental Europe and South East Asia (*except Singapore and Malaysia).
Delivering one of the most awaited cricket series to fans across countries, YuppTV will add more viewers to their platform, giving them the best experience of the matches with the feel of a stadium at their homes.
