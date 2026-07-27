VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27: YuVerse, the last-mile AI company, hosted the fifth edition of Yunite in Bengaluru, an industry forum built around candid dialogue on how artificial intelligence is actually being applied across business functions. This edition brought together founders, CXOs, and director-level executives from 45+ companies across 10 industries, including finance, technology, education, real estate, human resources, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, telecommunications, logistics, and FMCG. Yunite has previously been hosted in Sri Lanka, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, and each edition has deepened the forum's role as a space for honest conversation on where AI is headed. Co-founder and CEO Mathangi Sri Ramachandran led discussions on how AI can be leveraged to drive real-world business outcomes while preserving empathy and dignity in customer interactions, particularly when deploying AI at population scale.

Using YuVerse's own scoring technology (YuAlt), the confirmed attendee list was vetted against 200+ alternative data signals.51% attendees classified as "Preferred" credit quality; 49% as "Acceptable". Not a single attendee fell outside acceptable credit criteria. YuVerse showcased practical applications of agentic AI workflows across retail and e-commerce, healthcare, real estate, and insurance. The retail journey illustrated a complete customer lifecycle: - Brand awareness through customized campaign videos - Offer reach via personalized, voice-delivered offers in customers' preferred languages - In-store support through live AI video experts at the point of purchase - Installation guidance via WhatsApp calls - Continuous support through an AI voice bot with emotion sensing and multilingual capability

- Re-engagement through personalized video content The forum addressed four critical dimensions of AI's future: Access as a multiplier Nikkitha Shanker, Founder and CEO of SuperBryn, highlighted AI's potential to address structural deficiencies in India's healthcare and education sectors, pointing to the historic gap in doctor-patient and teacher-student ratios. She described a future where an AI doctor could triage patients in tier 3 and tier 4 cities, distinguishing serious conditions from basic ones and guiding patients to appropriate care. "Today, there's no way to even know whether they have a serious health problem or not," she noted, adding that patients in these areas often turn to unscientific local remedies in the absence of better options. She pointed to women's health and child health as areas where this kind of access could be transformative, potentially also removing barriers that keep women out of the workforce.

Regulatory clarity and market development Jatin Sehgal, a Senior Market Risk professional, called on SEBI to draw lessons from smaller Asian markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, which have evolved their product suites further than India's. He suggested that AI could help model potential payoffs and flag risks to investors before a product reaches the market, framing this as a natural extension of steps SEBI has already taken to curb fraud, finfluencers, and insider trading. As a specific example, he pointed to Credit Default Swaps, a derivative that functions like insurance against a borrower's default, where the buyer pays periodic premiums and the seller compensates for losses if a credit event occurs. While roughly 2,500 corporates globally have CDSs traded against their debt, fewer than 10 Indian corporates do, reflecting how underdeveloped the market remains domestically. He noted that the product would serve two distinct audiences differently: speculative traders looking to take a position, and institutions seeking to hedge genuine corporate credit risk, with the latter being the more meaningful use case. "It will really impact how people hedge their risk," he said.

Reimagining the workforce Nikkitha Shanker framed the coming shift in regulation around a broader premise: that workforces will increasingly be part human, part AI, and government policy needs to catch up with that reality. Rather than a single sweeping framework, she argued for an iterative, evolving regulatory approach that starts now and adapts as AI's role in the workforce becomes clearer. As one concrete example of where this is headed, she pointed to SuperBryn's own work building an independent, unbiased evaluator for voice AI agents, predicting that third-party evaluators of this kind will eventually become a regulatory requirement to guardrail the voice AI ecosystem.

The shifting skills premium Nicolai Nazareth, Executive Director of Evaluationz India Pvt. Ltd, argued that as AI increasingly handles the execution layer of work, the skills that matter will shift upstream. He predicted that an individual's ability to comprehend a problem clearly, articulate what kind of solution or research is needed, and critically analyze information into a well-rounded brief will become the most sought-after skills in the workforce over the next five years, more so than execution ability itself. The event concluded with a rapid fire Q & A session hosted by an AI agent from YuVerse, showcasing real-time capabilities in conversation intelligence, personality detection, and dynamic response generation. Mathangi reflected, "We had sparkling answers coming from a really diverse group. The rapid fire session brought the capabilities to life in a way that felt immediate and genuine."

Yunite was born from a conviction that AI adoption in India's financial services and broader enterprise ecosystem must be grounded in accountability, governed by thoughtful regulation, and measured by its real-world impact on people and institutions. Each edition raises the bar, bringing together more perspective, more skepticism, and more creativity than the last. Mathangi summed up the forum's ethos: "We had discussions spanning everything from politics to how AI impacts children, from the positive applications we can unlock to the guardrails regulators should implement. It's rare to have that depth of dialogue in one room. That's what Yunite is built for."

About YuVerse: YuVerse helps enterprises create impact through artificial intelligence. Led by Co-founder and CEO, Mathangi Sri Ramachandran, it is a last-mile AI company that brings state-of-the-art models and advancements in artificial intelligence to solve real-world business problems. The company's solutions include alternate data based scoring, document processing, and AI voice automation. These solutions help lenders accelerate credit decisions, detect fraud more accurately, and automate critical workflows such as credit report generation and collections. YuVerse is part of the Yubi Group, the world's only AI-powered operating system for financial services, founded by Gaurav Kumar. The Yubi Group is backed by leading global investors including Peak XV, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, B Capital Group, Dragoneer, and TVS Capital, and enables end-to-end AI-driven lending, underwriting, and collections. To know more, visit - https://www.yuverse.ai/

Media Contact: Sayanee Chatterjee || sayanee.chatterjee@go-yubi.com | +91 9158836036 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)