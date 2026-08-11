VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Yuze Digital India Private Limited has entered into a strategic alliance with airpay India to strengthen digital payment acceptance and acquiring capabilities as part of Yuze's India growth roadmap. The collaboration marks an important step in building a more complete payments ecosystem for Yuze in India. Following Yuze's recently announced issuance-led partnership in the prepaid payment instrument space, the alliance with airpay complements the proposition from the acquiring side, enabling Yuze to support digital collections, payment acceptance and transaction processing across its platform. Through this collaboration, Yuze is bringing together complementary capabilities across the payments value chain, helping businesses receive, manage and operate payments through a more connected and scalable ecosystem.

"India is a strategic market for Yuze, and our focus is to build the right partnerships across the payments value chain. Our alliance with airpay strengthens the acquiring and payment acceptance layer of our India proposition while complementing the issuance foundation we have already established. Together, these partnerships move us closer to building a connected and scalable financial ecosystem for businesses in India," said Rabih Sfeir, CEO of Yuze Digital. "At airPay, our focus has always been to enable businesses and platforms with seamless, secure and scalable digital payment acceptance. Our alliance with Yuze India reflects a shared vision of building practical payment solutions through strong technology and operational collaboration. We look forward to supporting Yuze's India journey as they expand their digital financial ecosystem," said Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder, airPay India.

The collaboration reinforces Yuze's partnership-led approach in India by bringing together infrastructure partners across issuing, acquiring and digital financial services. By combining these capabilities, Yuze is laying the foundation for a broader platform supporting payment acceptance, collections and financial management through one connected experience. About Yuze Digital India Yuze Digital India Private Limited is the India arm of Yuze Digital, a global fintech platform focused on building digital financial ecosystems for businesses. Through partnerships with licensed financial institutions and technology providers, Yuze brings together payments, financial tools and business management capabilities into a simple, scalable and intelligent platform. About airpay India airpay India is a digital payments and payment acceptance platform supporting businesses with payment gateway, acquiring and transaction processing capabilities across digital channels.

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