PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 7: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (NSE: ZAGGLE) (BSE: 543985), India's leading AI-led enterprise spend management and FinTech platform, brought together an accomplished gathering of CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, industrialists and professionals in Hyderabad for an evening that explored the common principles connecting cricket, business and leadership, featuring legendary cricketer and Padma Bhushan Dr. Sunil Gavaskar. The evening centered around the idea that while cricket and business operate in very different arenas, the principles that drive sustained success are remarkably similar, preparation, performance under pressure, decision-making, resource management, teamwork and the ability to build for the long term.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said: "Cricket and business may operate in different arenas, but the principles that drive sustained success are remarkably similar, preparation, performance under pressure, making the right decisions and building teams that can deliver consistently. At Zaggle, we believe that recognizing potential early, backing talent and creating the right environment for people to perform is fundamental to long-term success. It is equally important to ask what we do with that success, how we create opportunities, give back and build a legacy that extends beyond ourselves. Conversations with legends like Dr. Sunil Gavaskar remind us that true excellence is not just about what we achieve, but the impact we create along the way."

Know the Legend: A Conversation with Dr. Sunil Gavaskar The highlight of the evening was "Know the Legend", a fireside conversation between Dr. Raj P. Narayanam and Padma Bhushan Dr. Sunil Gavaskar, bringing together two perspectives on performance, leadership, entrepreneurship and legacy. The discussion explored the making of sustained success from preparing for high-pressure moments and adapting to changing circumstances, to identifying potential, creating opportunities and building teams capable of delivering consistently. Dr. Gavaskar's extraordinary journey mirrors the evolution of Indian cricket itself. From being one of the defining opening batsmen of his generation to becoming a global voice for the sport, his career has been shaped by discipline, resilience, preparation and the ability to perform when expectations are at their highest.

The conversation also reflected on how Indian cricket has evolved from a sport into a global industry and cultural force, while drawing parallels with the transformation taking place across India's business and entrepreneurial landscape. From Performance to Purpose A key theme of the evening was the responsibility that accompanies success. The conversation moved beyond achievement to consider how individuals and organisations can create opportunities for others, give back to society and build value that extends across generations. For Zaggle, this philosophy is reflected in its approach to supporting talent and creating platforms for potential to flourish. The company has supported cricketing talent including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ayush Mhatre, reflecting its belief in recognizing potential early, backing it with conviction and creating the right environment for talent to grow.

The evening concluded with reflections on leadership, excellence, contribution and legacy, leaving the audience with a broader question: after achieving success, how can we use it to create opportunities and make a meaningful difference to others? The gathering brought together diverse voices from Hyderabad's business, entrepreneurial and professional ecosystem, united by a shared interest in leadership, performance, contribution and the pursuit of excellence. About Zaggle Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle (NSE: ZAGGLE) (BSE: 543985) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment and is amongst a small number of uniquely positioned players with a diversified offering of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of the largest number of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners and is also one of the largest commercial credit cards player in India basis spends generated on cards issued by its partner banks. Additionally, Zaggle has a diversified portfolio of SaaS products, including tax and payroll software and a wide touchpoint reach. It is a leading player in spend management, with more than 50 million prepaid cards issued in partnership with 19 banking partners and more than 4.0 million users served as of June 30, 2026, offering a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base.

Zaggle's network of corporate customers covers the banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobile industries. For more information, please visit company website https://www.zaggle.in/ and follow our latest updates on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Zagg.Money Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008949/Zaggle_Hyderabad.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)