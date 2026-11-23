VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 23: Zahee marked its first anniversary with a celebration held on November 14, bringing together the worlds of culinary excellence, luxury hospitality, entertainment and social glamour. The occasion highlighted the brand's first-year journey with an evening designed around memorable experiences, elegant surroundings and a festive atmosphere, drawing attention from guests and hospitality enthusiasts across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad. The anniversary celebration featured celebrated culinary personality and Padma Shri awardee Chef Sanjeev Kapoor as the announced Chief Guest, adding star appeal to the milestone occasion. The event brought attention to Zahee's growing presence in the Delhi NCR hospitality space, with a programme centred on food, entertainment and guest experiences.

The celebrations unfolded across multiple levels of the Gurugram property, beginning with a rooftop sundowner that set the mood for the evening. Guests experienced an atmosphere of music, social interactions and elegant hospitality before the festivities moved to a grand basement showcase. The basement celebration featured anniversary-themed decor, curated culinary experiences and entertainment, reflecting Zahee's focus on combining dining with distinctive social experiences. The occasion also provided a setting for glamorous arrivals and social interactions, with lifestyle influencers, digital creators, hospitality professionals and prominent personalities from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad among the invited guests. The property's illuminated facade, entrance area and specially arranged anniversary installations provided visual backdrops for photography and media coverage.

Beyond the celebrations, the first anniversary marked an important milestone for Zahee. The occasion provided an opportunity for the brand's leadership and Board Members to reflect on its journey, approach to hospitality and aspirations for the coming years. The event also highlighted Zahee's architectural setting and hospitality offerings, from its rooftop ambience to its culinary presentations and guest welcome experience. The anniversary brought together the elements that have shaped Zahee's identity, including contemporary surroundings, culinary experiences and a focus on memorable gatherings. As Zahee completed its first year, the celebration marked the beginning of another chapter for the brand, with an emphasis on strengthening its guest experiences and continuing to develop its presence in the lifestyle and dining segment across the Delhi NCR region.

About Zahee Hospitality Pvt Ltd Zahee Hospitality Pvt Ltd is the company behind Zahee, a hospitality destination focused on culinary experiences, contemporary ambience and guest-centric service. Located in Gurugram, Zahee caters to guests from across the Delhi NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad. Its first-anniversary celebration marked a milestone in the brand's journey. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)