NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: ZebPay, one of India's pioneering digital asset exchanges, marks its 12th anniversary, celebrating over a decade of bolstering Bitcoin adoption and contributing to the growth of India's digital asset ecosystem. Since its inception in 2014, ZebPay has evolved alongside the industry, growing its user base to over 6 million registered users while continuing to prioritise security, regulatory compliance, innovation, and customer trust. Guided by its Bitcoin Mein Pro philosophy, ZebPay encourages users to deepen their understanding of Bitcoin and approach it with a long-term investment perspective. As Bitcoin's whitepaper approaches its 18th anniversary on 31 October 2026, ZebPay marks 12 years of being part of India's Bitcoin journey, reflecting its longstanding presence in the country's evolving crypto ecosystem. Over the past 12 years, ZebPay has witnessed a significant transformation in India's crypto landscape, from the early days of Bitcoin awareness to a more diverse ecosystem of investors, traders, and long-term holders. Throughout this journey, the exchange has continued to adapt to changing user needs, expanding its offerings while emphasising informed participation and responsible investing. As digital assets have gained wider recognition, ZebPay has continued to focus on making Bitcoin investing more accessible while helping users better understand the asset class. User education has remained an integral part of this journey, with a continued focus on equipping users with the knowledge and insights they need to make informed decisions about Bitcoin and other crypto assets.

"Completing 12 years in India's crypto ecosystem is a significant milestone for us. Since 2014, we have witnessed the market evolve and seen people engage with digital assets in increasingly diverse ways. The trust our users have placed in us has been central to this journey, reinforcing our commitment to making Bitcoin accessible. As the ecosystem continues to mature, education, responsible investing, security, and regulatory compliance will remain critical to its sustainable growth. We look forward to building on this legacy through continued innovation and a long-term commitment to our users," Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay, said. The evolution of ZebPay's platform reflects the changing needs and preferences of its users. Launched in January 2026, its Crypto SIP feature enables recurring investments in crypto assets, helping users adopt a more disciplined approach to investing. Additional features, such as Expert Trades, which provides curated trade ideas for users engaging with Perpetual Futures, and Sub-Accounts, which allows advanced users to manage multiple trading strategies through a single master account, further strengthen the platform's capabilities. Complemented by its existing suite of offerings, including Quick Trade, CryptoPacks, and an OTC desk catering to high-volume clients, these features reflect ZebPay's continued focus on expanding its product portfolio in line with evolving user needs and market developments.

Furthermore, ZebPay has continued to support users through initiatives focused on education and ease of investing. Its Bitcoin Masterclass sessions aim to help users build a better understanding of Bitcoin and its investment potential, while its partnership with KoinX helps simplify crypto tax filing. In June 2026, ZebPay reinforced its commitment to information security by receiving the ISO 27001:2022 certification, demonstrating its adherence to internationally-recognised best practices in information security management. Recently, ZebPay launched its first-ever crypto report, The State of Crypto in India: H1 2026 Review & H2 Outlook, drawing on internal platform data to examine user behaviour and crypto participation trends during the first half of 2026. Some of the key insights revealed in the report include over 120,000 new users joining the platform during this period, with the 18-24 age group accounting for approximately 50% of new registrations, and Tier-2 & Tier-3 markets together contributing around 62% of registrations.

According to Harish Vatnani, Country Head, ZebPay, over the past 12 years, ZebPay's focus has remained on understanding users and evolving with their needs. "From those taking their first steps into Bitcoin to experienced traders seeking more advanced capabilities, each user brings a different perspective and set of expectations. Our efforts have been directed towards making the platform more intuitive, expanding the range of available solutions and supporting users with the tools and knowledge they need to participate with greater confidence. As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to strengthening the user experience and building on the trust we have earned over the years," Vatnani added.

As ZebPay enters its 13th year, the exchange remains focused on building on its experience in the Indian market while adapting to the changing needs and expectations shaping digital asset adoption. Over the past 12 years, ZebPay's journey has mirrored the changing relationship between Indian users and Bitcoin, alongside the broader development of the digital asset ecosystem. Looking ahead, ZebPay will continue to build on its experience and expertise to support the growth of India's digital asset ecosystem, with a continued focus on Bitcoin, user education, and responsible investing. ZebPay is one of India's oldest Bitcoin exchanges, with over 6 million registered users. Founded in 2014, it strives to be the leading blockchain asset solution provider and the #1 financial advisor for Indians in the crypto space. The company's mission is to help its members achieve financial freedom in the Web3 economy. ZebPay is an FIU-registered digital asset exchange, accessible via zebpay.com/in/, as well as the Android Play Store and Apple App Store. Customers can invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, BAT, and 400+ other crypto pairs, with investing available across both crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto pairs. ZebPay OTC, a bespoke trading desk for high-volume clients, serves both individual and institutional investors.

For more details, please visit: zebpay.com. For details related to ZebPay's security measures, please visit the Security page. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)