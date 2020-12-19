Zee Learn Limited releases Q2 FY21 Results

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 19 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the audited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020.

Commenting on the business performance, Vikash Kumar Kar, Whole Time Executive Director and CEO, Zee Learn Limited said, "Inspite of the educational institutions still being under lockdown coupled with the uncertainty of re-opening, the company has successfully been surmounting various challenges to continue delivering an excellent learning experience. Various business continuity measures helped us to manage the operating expenses and operations in a reasonable manner. We continue to stay fully committed to staying ahead of the curve and fulfilling the learning needs of our students and engaging with our partners to provide constant support to navigate through this period."

Commenting upon the financial performance, Rakesh Agarwal, CFO, Zee Learn Limited said "Even though, there are various ongoing challenges, the company has managed to deliver profits by undertaking various optimization measures. We hope that the authorities will come up with various measures to handhold and stabilize the education sector which is very important for well-being of our nation and for future of the children."

Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Consolidated

Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Standalone

Key Business Indicators

Key Financial Indicators (Standalone)

Key Financial Indicators (Consolidated)

Recent Recognitions for Zee Learn:

* Mount Litera Zee School awarded National K12 School Chain of the year at the Education Innovation Awards 2020

* Zee Learn awarded as the "Most Desired Brand in Education" under the Diversified category, Feb 2020

* Kidzee won the National Early Child playschool chain of the year award at the 10th Annual Indian Education Award 2020, Feb 2020

* Zee Learn certified as Great Place to Work for the Financial Year Apr 2019 - Mar 2020

* Zee Learn wins the award for Dream Companies to work for in Education Sector 2020 by World HRD Congress

* ZIMA featured in the Academic Insight's "Maharashtra's top 20 Educational Institute" issue, 2019

* Mount Litera Zee School won the Franchisor of the Year 2019 award by Franchise India

* Zee Learn recognized as Premier Franchise to Watch for in 2019 by Insights Success magazine, Oct 2019

* Zee Learn recognized for its outstanding contribution to quality education in India by Business Vision Magazine, Nov 2019

* Kidzee wins the award for National Early Child Playschool Chain of the year 2019 by Franchise India

*MLZS wins the award for National K12 School Chain of the Year 2019 by Franchise India

* Zee Learn wins the award for Dream Companies to work for in Education Sector 2019 by World HRD Congress

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)