ZEISS India showcases Vision Care and Medical Technology at 84th Annual Conference of All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOC) in Jaipur

VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 18: ZEISS India, a pioneer of science in optics reinforced its commitment to advancing precision-driven and accessible eye care solutions at the 84th Annual Conference of the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOC), held from March 12-15, 2026 at the Novotel Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre. With eyecare emerging as a key healthcare priority in India, ZEISS India is committed to supporting medical practitioners, hospitals, and vision care professionals with integrated, technology-led solutions. These span advanced surgical systems as well as consumer-focused innovations. Located at Booth No. 114 & 115, the exhibit saw strong footfall and engagement from top Indian ophthalmologists and vision care professionals. This further strengthened ZEISS India's leadership position in the country's eyecare ecosystem.

Showcasing Advanced Surgical Precision Designed to enhance surgical precision and optimize workflow efficiency, ZEISS India Medical Technology showcased two key innovations: - ZEISS EQ Workplace: A connected digital platform that streamlines cataract surgery workflows by centralizing diagnostics, patient data, and IOL calculations into a unified interface, enabling precise surgical planning and improved clinical efficiency. - ZEISS SMILE® Pro for Hyperopia: A minimally invasive, refractive solution powered by the advanced VISUMAX 800 femtosecond laser, delivering high-precision hyperopia correction with faster recovery and enhanced patient comfort. Commenting on the showcase, Mr. Dipu Bose, Head, Medical Technology, ZEISS India & Neighboring Markets, said, "At ZEISS India, we believe that ophthalmology solutions are centered around precision, integration, and intelligent connectivity. Our innovations are not standalone devices, but a part of a unified, data-driven surgical ecosystem designed to enhance clinical confidence, improve predictability, and streamline decision-making. By combining advanced optics with workflows, we aim to support healthcare providers to deliver safe procedures, consistent outcomes, and elevated standards of patient care across India's rapidly evolving eye care landscape."

Elevating Everyday Vision Care Complementing the medical technology portfolio, ZEISS India's Vision Care division showcased a comprehensive suite of customer-centric solutions designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy and transform retail eye care experiences. The portfolio included: - ZEISS MYO200 is a specialized for advanced myopia management, enabling precise axial length measurements to support early detection, monitoring, and treatment of progressive myopia - ZEISS VISUREF 1000 offers a variety of options for eye care professionals and their customers as it combines essential tools to monitor both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye to detect a wide range of ocular pathologies - ZEISS VISUCORE 500 is a high-precision system that combines objective and subjective refraction. It delivers precise data regardless of the size of the refraction room or the level of experience of the staff

- ZEISS VISUREF 600 is a combined wavefront autorefractor and keratometer. The device offers eye care professionals a variety of measurement options and additional services tailored to the needs of the customer, beyond refractive results The exhibit booth also featured the ZEISS Brand Space Design Concept, demonstrating how thoughtfully curated retail environments can elevate patient trust and overall brand experience. Further, the latest addition to the Indian marker - ZEISS ClearMind lens - was also introduced through interactive digital displays, creating immersive engagement opportunities for practitioners and partners. Mr. Rohan Paul, Business Head - India & Neighboring Markets, Vision Care, ZEISS India said, "At ZEISS India, we believe a great eye care experience begins with accurate and reliable diagnostics. With our latest launch, ZEISS VISUREF 600, we aim to enable eye care professionals to conduct quick and precise eye measurements using a single device that combines autorefractor and keratometry functions. This helps make the eye test process smoother and more efficient for both practitioners and consumers. Further, by providing clearer insights from the very first step of the eye examination, our eye testing workflows supports optical retailers in guiding customers towards the right lenses and frames with greater confidence. As part of our broader vision of a digitally connected ecosystem, vision solutions empower our partners to elevate the entire consumer journey - from precise diagnostics to individualized vision solutions - while building modern, experience-driven optical practices."."

Innovation continues to define ZEISS' global vision. In 2026, the company further strengthens its commitment to pioneering advanced, precision-driven eye care solutions tailored to India's evolving healthcare landscape. Through its Medical Technology and Vision Care portfolios, ZEISS India remains focused on delivering integrated, data-enabled latest ecosystems that empower medical practitioners and vision care professionals with high-precision technology, intelligent workflows, and patient-centric solutions ultimately driving better clinical performance and best-in-class customer experience across the country. Further information at www.zeiss.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)