VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: ZEISS, a global pioneer of science in optics, unveils ZEISS VISION CENTER by Pattani Opticians in Mumbai. Marking its8th center in the city, this milestone reflects ZEISS India's continued expansion and commitment to delivering advanced precision-driven vision care across key urban markets. Housed at Prime Mall, Shop No. G-122, Ground Floor, Irla Lane, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai - 400056,the 950 sq. ft. center is designed to deliver a seamless and elevated vision care experience. . The store is equipped with advanced German diagnostic technologies, including ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 for precise 3D digital centration, ZEISS VISUCORE 500 for fast and accurate eye assessments, and ZEISS VISUREF solutions that support early detection of a wide range of ocular conditions. Customers can explore a curated portfolio of premium eyewear and personalized vision care solutions, supported by ZEISS-trained professionals delivering tailored and customer-centric services.

On the occasion of the launch , Krish Shah, Owner, Pattani Opticians, said, "Our association with ZEISS India is deeply valued. By introducing our newest ZEISS VISION CENTER to our customers, we are able to offer a comprehensive, all-in-one vision care destination that makes access to premium solutions seamless and convenient. Customers today increasingly seek high-quality, and personalized eye care. This integrated approach allows us to combine clinical excellence with style under one roof. With advanced diagnostic capabilities and customized lens solutions, we are committed to delivering a superior, end-to-end vision care experience that meets the evolving needs of our customers."

Rohan Paul, Business Head - India and Neighboring Markets, Vision Care, ZEISS India, added, "At ZEISS India we are dedicated to making precision optics, expert care, and high-quality vision solutions accessible to consumers. Our partnership with Pattani Opticians, founded on shared values, enables us to deliver seamless and elevated customer experience. Each ZEISS VISION CENTER is led by trained ZEISS opticians who adopt a personalized and precise approach to eye care, ensuring solutions are tailored to individual needs. When it comes to protecting and enhancing vision care over, we remain committed to the highest standards of care. With the addition of our 8th center in Mumbai, we continue to strengthen our retail footprint, offering comprehensive and customized eye care solutions while creating experiences that address evolving consumer needs and promote greater awareness around eyecare."

The ZEISS VISION CENTER by Pattani Opticians brings together an extensive portfolio of ZEISS lenses along with a curated selection of 50 + premium eyewear brands, offering customers in the suburbs of Mumbai a distinctive destination for comprehensive eye care. Designed to seamlessly integrate innovation with personalized service, the center aims to deliver an experience that combines clinical precision with modern lifestyle needs. The lens portfolio includes ZEISS ClearMind lenses to help reduce cognitive load, ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV lenses for enhanced durability and UV protection, ZEISS MyoCare lenses designed for effective myopia management in children, and ZEISS SmartLife lenses tailored for digitally connected lifestyles. By integrating advanced technology with precision craftsmanship, the center seeks to provide a holistic vision care experience that enhances both visual performance and comfort. The store is now open for customers to visit for eye tests and personalized vision solutions.

About ZEISS Group: ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 12 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets. For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development - this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future. With around 46,600 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com For any media queries, please contact: Sara Raj Singh | Sara-raj.singh@zeiss.com | +91 6367756124 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)