Zenlive Media launches Gameshot.in - a digital platform for local sports

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the tenth anniversary of India's momentous ICC Cricket World Cup win at the Wankhede Stadium, Zenlive Media has announced their new venture - Game Shot.
The platform will be a one-stop solution to promote local sports in Mumbai and the surrounding regions by live-streaming it.
Zenlive Media has been very active in bringing local action to the digital platform having live-streamed various sporting tournaments, cultural events, conferences etc. and it is this robust understanding and in-house IP that will form the backbone of Game Shot. Demand for local streaming, especially in the post-pandemic world has been growing and while the market remains extremely distributed and unorganized, through Game Shot, Zenlive Media is aiming to bring about a change.
The platform will be absolutely free for everyone to view local sports content while the clientele consisting of local sports event organizers, associations, gymkhanas, schools and corporates will have various plans to choose from to showcase their events live. Game Shot promises an engaging and robust match viewing experience with live scorecard, commentary, player profiles and engagement. The features will be rolled out in months to come.
"Zenlive Media has been committed to the vision of putting Mumbai on the global map. As someone who has been born and raised in the city, opportunities where I can achieve this excite me the most. I am really looking forward to Game Shot and the possibilities of how it will expand the envelope of local sports globally," said Milind Sabnis, Managing Director of Zenlive Media, commenting on the launch of the platform.
"When we decided to launch Game Shot, we couldn't think of a better day than April 2, as our tribute to the wonderful achievement of the Indian Cricket Team which united the whole nation. We have some incredibly affordable pricing starting with a one-camera set up for as low as Rs 3,500 that we think will really push local organizers to broadcast their matches and tournaments. This will lead to a lot more visibility and following for local sporting talent," Arpit Verma, who will be heading the marketing and product.
"Being a sports fan and lover of everything Mumbai, Game Shot is just a natural extension of me and our team. There's something about sports.. winning a match or watching your favourite team lift a trophy. Very few things in life can compare to that pure emotion. The most action is seen in the streets with makeshift stumps and goalposts and on the weekends in the crowded maidans. The size of the stage doesn't matter. We're taking this unadulterated emotion and passion and giving it a place on today's big screens, allowing players, the chance to shine and be recognized," said Nishant Sabnis, CEO of Zenlive Media.
While Game Shot will be focussed on the Mumbai market to start with, there are already exploratory plans in place to scale the model up the state level and eventually the national level. The platform is in the Beta stage and can be accessed at (https://www.gameshot.in/) (www.gameshot.in).
