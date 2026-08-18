VMPL New Delhi [India], August 18: As homes and businesses increasingly embrace smarter technology, security is evolving beyond traditional locks and keys. ZEONE, a smart technology brand built on the promise of "Innovation You Can Trust," is bringing together advanced security, intuitive technology and contemporary design through its comprehensive range of digital locks. Founded with a vision to make smart living simple, reliable and accessible, ZEONE develops intelligent security solutions that are designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday life. The brand's digital lock portfolio combines multiple access options with sophisticated technology, giving consumers greater flexibility, convenience and control over how they secure and access their spaces.

ZEONE's range features advanced capabilities including AI-powered interactive displays, facial recognition, palm vein recognition, fingerprint access, PIN codes, RFID cards, mobile app control and remote access, along with multiple unlocking options across products. By bringing these technologies together, ZEONE aims to make sophisticated security easy to use without compromising on reliability or convenience. Beyond technology, design and durability remain central to the ZEONE philosophy. Each product is thoughtfully developed to complement modern interiors with premium aesthetics while delivering seamless performance for everyday use. Backed by rigorous quality standards and a growing service and distribution network, the company is focused on creating a dependable ecosystem for customers across the country.

Speaking about the vision behind the brand, Zeone Founders, Pooja Panchal & Sachin Gala, said, "Technology should make everyday life simpler, not more complicated. That belief is at the heart of ZEONE. We wanted to create products that bring together intelligent technology, strong security and thoughtful design in a way that feels effortless for the consumer without compromising on the aesthetics of the space. With our digital locks, we are not simply replacing the traditional key; we are reimagining how people interact with and secure their spaces. As we grow, our focus will remain on innovation that is meaningful, reliable and, above all, worthy of our customers' trust."

With "Your World, Seamlessly Connected" at the heart of its approach, ZEONE is looking to build a wider portfolio of intelligent products that respond to the changing needs of modern consumers. Through a combination of technology, design, quality and service, the company aims to make connected living more intuitive and accessible. About ZEONE ZEONE is a smart technology brand founded with the vision of making smart living simple, reliable and accessible. Its portfolio of digital locks brings together advanced technologies including facial recognition, palm vein recognition, fingerprint access, PIN codes, RFID cards, mobile app control, remote access and AI-powered interactive features. With a focus on thoughtful design, premium aesthetics, lasting quality and dependable performance, ZEONE creates intelligent products designed to offer convenience and confidence every day.

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