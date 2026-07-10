VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: ZeroB, India's pioneering water purification brand from Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., has announced fitness icon, actor and endurance athlete Milind Soman as its Brand Ambassador. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in ZeroB's journey to inspire healthier lifestyles by encouraging consumers to prioritise one of the most fundamental aspects of wellness--pure drinking water. For over four decades, ZeroB has been at the forefront of delivering innovative water purification solutions that combine advanced technology with trusted performance. As consumers increasingly embrace preventive healthcare and holistic wellness, the brand's association with Milind Soman underscores the importance of making conscious everyday choices that contribute to long-term health.

Recognised as one of India's most influential advocates of fitness and mindful living, Milind Soman has consistently inspired millions through his disciplined lifestyle, endurance achievements and belief that good health is built through simple daily habits. His philosophy aligns seamlessly with ZeroB's mission of ensuring every household has access to clean, safe and healthy drinking water. https://youtu.be/8pWwkYAShcE?si=01an2VPvryn_3GXy Commenting on the association, Mr Yogesh Bajpai, CEO, ZeroB, said, "At ZeroB, we believe that wellness begins with the essentials, and pure drinking water is at the very heart of it. As consumers become increasingly conscious about preventive healthcare, they are looking for trusted solutions that support healthier living every day. Milind Soman perfectly embodies the values of discipline, authenticity and mindful living that define our brand. His credibility and commitment to holistic wellness make him an ideal ambassador as we strengthen our connect with health-conscious consumers across India and reinforce the importance of making pure water a daily priority."

Speaking about the partnership, Milind Soman said, "I've always believed that health is built on the choices we make every day, what we eat, how we live, and even the water we drink. I don't compromise on my well-being, and that's why I trust ZeroB." ZeroB has been a trusted name in water purification since 1986, offering a comprehensive range of solutions including RO water purifiers, water softeners, alkaline water systems and advanced purification technologies designed to remove contaminants while retaining essential minerals. With this partnership, the brand aims to amplify awareness around the role of clean drinking water in preventive healthcare and inspire consumers to make informed choices for themselves and their families.

The collaboration will be rolled out through an integrated marketing campaign spanning digital platforms, social media, print, retail touchpoints and consumer engagement initiatives, with Milind Soman leading the brand's communication on healthy living and the importance of pure water. About ZeroB ZeroB, the flagship consumer water purification brand of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., has been delivering trusted water treatment solutions to Indian households since 1986. A pioneer in the category, the brand offers a wide range of RO, UV, alkaline water purifiers, water softeners and filtration solutions designed to provide safe, pure and healthy water. Backed by Ion Exchange's decades of expertise in water and environment management, ZeroB combines innovative technology with reliable performance to address diverse water quality needs. With a strong nationwide presence and commitment to quality, the brand continues to promote healthier living by making clean drinking water accessible to homes across India

For more information about ZeroB please visit: https://www.zerobonline.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)