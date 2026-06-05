VMPL New Delhi [India], June 5: Airports today are no longer just transit points. They have become part of the overall travel experience, especially for business travellers, frequent flyers, families, and international passengers moving through busy global hubs. Yet modern travel still comes with familiar frustrations: long security queues, delayed flights, crowded waiting areas, overpriced food, confusing airport procedures, and expensive hotel gym passes during layovers or business trips. Zetexa addresses these challenges by bringing airport services, convenience, and connectivity into one integrated platform. Through a single ecosystem, travellers can access Meet & Greet services, Fast Track security, airport lounges, dining benefits, wellness access, VIP assistance, and global eSIM connectivity.

The platform provides access to more than 1,400 airport lounges, Fast Track services at 140+ airports, over 1,400 dining outlets, and fitness facilities across 686 cities worldwide. Coverage spans major international hubs such as London, Dubai, Singapore, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Delhi, Mumbai, JFK, and Sydney, alongside strong regional airport coverage across India and other countries. Unlike traditional airport membership programmes, Zetexa follows a transparent pay-per-use model. Lounge access starts from USD 9, Fast Track services from USD 6, set-meal dining from USD 32, and wellness sessions cost less than many hotel gym day passes. There are no annual memberships or enrolment fees. Travellers simply pay for the services they use.

What is Airport Meet & Greet and Is It Worth It? Airport Meet & Greet is a personalised airport assistance service designed to simplify airport movement from arrival to departure. Instead of navigating crowded terminals independently, travellers receive support from a dedicated airport representative through key touchpoints including check-in, baggage handling, immigration, security, lounge access, and boarding. For arriving passengers, representatives meet travellers at the gate and assist them through immigration, baggage collection, and airport exit procedures. For departures, assistance begins at terminal entry and continues through check-in, Fast Track security, immigration, lounge access, and boarding guidance. The service is especially useful for business travellers managing tight schedules, elderly passengers, families travelling with children, first-time international flyers, and travellers transiting through unfamiliar airports. The primary value is reduced stress, easier navigation, and faster airport movement.

Arrival vs Departure Meet & Greet Explained Arrival Meet & Greet services focus on helping travellers leave airports quickly and comfortably. Passengers are met directly at the gate, guided through immigration and baggage claim, and escorted toward the airport exit with assistance throughout the process. Departure Meet & Greet services begin at the terminal entrance. Travellers receive support with check-in, baggage handling, Fast Track security, immigration procedures, lounge access, and boarding guidance. For travellers moving through busy airports during peak periods, both services reduce confusion, waiting time, and travel-related stress while making airport navigation smoother and more predictable. Why Choose Zetexa Meet & Greet Services

Zetexa offers a wide range of Meet & Greet plans across Indian airports, including Pranaam Elite, Pranaam Gold, Pranaam Platinum, ATITHYA services, Care by BLR, Primefly services, and lounge-integrated premium packages. Across these services, Zetexa focuses on simplifying airport movement through personal assistance, baggage support, airport navigation, and priority handling at security and immigration checkpoints. What differentiates Zetexa is that the platform extends beyond standalone airport assistance. Travellers can combine Meet & Greet services with lounge access, Fast Track processing, dining benefits, wellness facilities, and global connectivity through one integrated platform rather than relying on multiple providers. Benefits of Meet & Greet for Elderly & First-Time International Travelers

Airport Meet & Greet services are especially valuable for elderly passengers who may find large international airports physically exhausting and difficult to navigate. Long walking distances, crowded terminals, and complicated airport procedures can make travel stressful without assistance. Dedicated airport support reduces the strain of navigating terminals independently. Representatives assist with airport procedures, baggage movement, and security and immigration checkpoints. For first-time international travellers, guided airport assistance provides reassurance throughout the journey. International travel often involves multiple unfamiliar procedures including check-in, immigration, document verification, security screening, baggage collection, and boarding. Meet & Greet services help travellers move confidently through each stage while reducing confusion and delays.

Zetexa Enhances Business Lounge Services at Indian Airports Airport lounges provide travellers with a quieter and more comfortable alternative to crowded terminal waiting areas. Through Zetexa, lounge access is no longer limited to business-class passengers or annual membership holders. For roughly the cost of a sandwich and coffee at the terminal, travellers gain access to buffet meals, beverages, high-speed Wi-Fi, charging stations, comfortable seating, and shower facilities at select locations. Most lounges provide two to four hours of access away from crowded boarding gates and constant announcements. What distinguishes Zetexa's lounge network is the depth of regional coverage. In India alone, lounges are available across 39 airports including Allahabad, Jammu, Madurai, Calicut, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Dehradun, and Varanasi alongside major hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Similar regional coverage exists across China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Indonesia, Vietnam, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This allows Zetexa to serve both international travellers and domestic passengers flying shorter regional routes. What to Expect in an Indian Business Lounge At major Indian airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, business lounges provide comfortable seating, internet access, charging stations, workspaces, buffet dining, snacks, beverages, and quieter seating zones away from crowded public areas. Premium lounges may also include shower facilities, wellness areas, and rest zones useful for long international journeys or extended transit periods. Popular lounge brands across Indian airports include Adani Lounge, Encalm Lounge, 080 Lounge, Travel Club Lounge, Primus Lounge, Pearl Lounge, and Bird Lounge. These lounges are designed to provide a calmer and more productive airport experience for both domestic and international travellers.

Dining: A Real Meal at the Terminal Not every traveller wants a full lounge experience. Some simply want a proper meal at a predictable price before boarding. Zetexa's dining network offers prepaid set-meal vouchers and restaurant discounts at participating airport outlets worldwide. The prepaid dining option allows travellers to lock in pricing before reaching the airport, particularly useful in unfamiliar currencies or expensive international terminals. The platform also provides discounts ranging from 10% to 20% at selected airport restaurants and cafes. For families, budget-conscious travellers, and passengers on shorter layovers, dining access offers a practical alternative to crowded food courts and expensive snacks.

Health and Wellbeing: Stay in Routine on the Road Frequent travellers often struggle to maintain wellness routines while travelling. Hotel gyms may be expensive, unavailable, or difficult to access during short stays. Zetexa extends beyond airport services by providing access to gyms, fitness studios, pilates centres, barre studios, and wellness facilities across 686 cities worldwide. Travellers can book single-session access without purchasing memberships or negotiating local drop-in rates. A traveller can attend a gym session in Dubai, a studio workout in London, or a fitness class in São Paulo using the same platform. Yoga and meditation experiences are also expected to launch soon.

Seamless International Airport Travel for Indian Travelers with Zetexa Indian travellers flying through major international hubs such as Dubai International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and Kuala Lumpur International Airport often face long queues, complex terminal layouts, and crowded transit areas. Zetexa simplifies these journeys through integrated Meet & Greet assistance, Fast Track processing, lounge access, dining benefits, wellness access, and eSIM connectivity. Travellers receive support with check-in, baggage handling, airport navigation, immigration processing, and lounge access through one platform instead of managing multiple providers separately. Customer Experiences with Zetexa Meet & Greet & Lounge Access Travellers using Zetexa services frequently highlight faster airport movement, reduced waiting times, and smoother airport navigation as major benefits.

One traveller arriving in Delhi described how Meet & Greet assistance helped them bypass long immigration queues, receive baggage support, and exit the airport significantly faster than usual. Another traveller using departure assistance with lounge access explained that priority support through check-in, security, and immigration allowed them to avoid long lines before relaxing comfortably inside the lounge prior to boarding. Stay Connected Seamlessly with Zetexa eSIM Staying connected while travelling internationally is now essential, and Zetexa integrates global eSIM connectivity into its broader travel platform. Zetexa eSIM supports connectivity across 180+ countries and 450+ telecom networks through instant QR-based activation, flexible regional and global plans, hotspot support, and simplified online management.

Compared to traditional roaming, eSIM technology allows travellers to avoid expensive roaming charges while keeping their primary SIM active for calls and messages. Travellers can activate international data plans immediately upon arrival without visiting local stores or changing physical SIM cards. FAQ's 1. How to skip long immigration lines? Travelers can use Meet & Greet or Fast Track services to access priority lanes and move through immigration checkpoints faster. 2. How to travel stress-free through busy airports? Meet & Greet services provide guided assistance from check-in through boarding or airport exit, reducing confusion and waiting time. 3. What is the difference between Meet & Greet and VIP Service?

Meet & Greet focuses on airport assistance and Fast Track support, while VIP services provide more exclusive experiences including private lounges, luxury transfers, and higher privacy. 4. What is Zetexa FastTrack Service? Zetexa FastTrack allows travelers to move quickly through airport checkpoints using priority security and immigration lanes. 5. How to avoid roaming charges while traveling? Travelers can use Zetexa eSIM to activate affordable international data plans instantly instead of relying on expensive roaming services. Conclusion Zetexa transforms airport travel from stressful and time-consuming into a smoother and more comfortable experience by combining airport assistance, Fast Track processing, lounge access, dining benefits, wellness services, and global connectivity into one integrated platform.

For travellers, the value proposition is straightforward: predictable pricing, no memberships, extensive airport coverage, and services that improve both domestic and international journeys. For travel and fintech partners, Zetexa provides a comprehensive airport-and-destination services bundle through a single integration, covering international travellers, domestic business passengers, families, leisure travellers, and wellness-conscious frequent flyers. For the cost of a sandwich and coffee at the terminal, the airport stops being something travellers simply endure and becomes part of the journey itself. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)