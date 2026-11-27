VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: ZetSIM data shows that Thailand, Dubai, Vietnam and Indonesia are among the most popular destinations for Indian travelers over the December-January holiday period. ZetSIM is the travel eSIM and airport services platform of Zetexa Global. For trips like these, a travel eSIM costs a fraction of international roaming. On ZetSIM, a 1 GB, seven-day plan for Thailand costs about Rs 310 (US$3.30). A comparable 1 GB, seven-day international roaming data pack from a leading Indian operator costs Rs 999, roughly three times as much. The holiday rush builds on a strong year for outbound travel. According to the Ministry of Tourism's Annual Tourism Snapshot 2025, Indian nationals made over 3.28 crore departures in 2025, up 6.3% from the year before, with the UAE and Thailand among the most visited destinations.

Why short trips lead the year-end break The four destinations share one thing: each is a short flight from major Indian cities. Thailand and Vietnam draw travelers for beach and city breaks, Dubai for family visits and its winter shopping season, and Indonesia, led by Bali, for leisure trips. Many of these holidays last a week or less and cover more than one city. Hence, travelers need mobile data for maps, cabs and messages from the moment they land, and a short trip leaves little room for hunting down a local SIM at the airport. How ZetSIM's prices compare with roaming One might assume that switching on roaming is the simplest choice for a week abroad. But this is not the case for most holiday travelers. Roaming packs bundle calls, SMS and data at one fixed price, and travelers often pay for minutes they never use. A travel eSIM sells data on a local network, at local rates, and the traveler pays only for the data they need.

ZetSIM plans start at about Rs 207 (US$2.20). For this season's most popular destinations, plans start at about Rs 310 (US$3.30) for Thailand and about Rs 404 (US$4.30) for the UAE. Singapore starts at about Rs 282 (US$3.00) and Japan at about Rs 301 (US$3.20). Regional plans cover trips across several countries in Asia on one eSIM, and plans that are bought but never activated are eligible for a full refund. What travelers get with ZetSIM - Hotspot sharing on every plan, so a family can share one plan's data across their phones. - Validity that starts on arrival: the plan begins only when the phone connects to a network abroad, so travelers can buy and install it at home over Wi-Fi.

- The Indian number stays on: on a dual-SIM phone, the Indian SIM keeps working for calls, SMS and bank OTPs, while the eSIM carries data. - 24/7 human support over WhatsApp and email. ZetSIM plans cover 180+ countries on 450+ local mobile networks. It is important to note that Zetexa Global holds the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) NOC to sell international eSIMs in India, and Indian buyers complete KYC with their passport, flight ticket and visa. For the busy departure days ahead, travelers can also book lounge access at 31 airports in India and 500+ worldwide, up to 60 days in advance, along with Meet & Greet at 110 airports and Fast Track security lanes at 48 airports, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Most Indian travelers booking with us this season are heading somewhere close, such as Thailand, Dubai, Vietnam or Indonesia, often for a week or less. For a trip like that, paying for a roaming pack full of minutes they will not use makes little sense. With ZetSIM, travelers pay for the data they need at local rates and keep their Indian number for OTPs. That is why we encourage every holiday traveler to sort out their data before they fly," said Srujan Yeleti, Founder & COO, Zetexa Global. About ZetSIM ZetSIM is a travel eSIM and airport services platform that has served more than 1 million travelers worldwide. It is a brand of Zetexa Global, founded in 2022 by Amit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, and Srujan Yeleti, Founder & COO, of Zetexa Global. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and was incubated at T-Hub, Hyderabad. Website: www.zetsim.com

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