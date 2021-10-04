Zeya By Kundan unveils its first TVC campaign starring Vaani Kapoor

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Don't dazzle at certain occasion, shine bright in every situation. This festive season, (https://www.zeya.co.in) Zeya By Kundan unveils its first (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POjPYq40A7k & feature=youtu.be) TVC campaign starring Bollywood Star Vaani Kapoor as their brand ambassador. The commercial features the brands' resplendent affordable and lightweight jewellery to celebrate the modern-day woman.

Zeya By Kundan was launched in 2019 and since then it is driven towards creating a brand of jewellery for everyday wear. Talking about the campaign launch, Nishita Garg,

Co-founder of Zeya By Kundan said, "This is our first TV Commercial launch and to have Actor Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador was a thoughtful decision. She resonates with the millennial and modern-day women, who embrace life. And Zeya truly represents that through its exclusive range of gold jewelry specifically designed for today's woman, which is timeless, trendy, quirky and affordable, complimenting her everyday closet."

She further adds, "The quintessential meaning of Zeya is 'Success', and through this TVC we have tried to bring forth the celebration of 'New-You'. Embed in tradition and values, yet modern."

The commercial is centered on Vaani's special day highlighting Zeya By Kundan to shine bright in every situation. The TVC begins with a surprise element where a box is kept aside the bed table with a Happy Birthday note for Vaani Kapoor. As Vaani wakes up she opens the Zeya By Kundan box and finds the beautiful pendant inside it.

She is excited for her special day, gets ready for work, and heads to her workstation. Right after finishing up her work from home, she is all set for the evening birthday celebration. She bakes a beautiful birthday cake for herself and probably others coming in the evening for the party. In the final segment, we see her getting ready for the evening party and wearing her favorite jewellery pieces by Zeya By Kundan.

"I am thrilled to be the face of Zeya By Kundan's first TV campaign 'Shine Brighter.' The beautifully crafted jewellery pieces are for all age groups. Each piece is so unique and delicate that it is perfect for any occasion," says Bollywood Actor Vaani Kapoor.

The TVC has been created by Dentsu South Asia. Divya Karani, CEO Media, Dentsu South Asia, "Our relationship to greater heights. Zeya's brand essence and experience were all factored into our proprietary tool, 'Star Matrix' to identify the brand ambassador. Vaani Kapoor, with her free-spirited, glamorous personality and strong youth connect, embodies it all."

The 360 - degree campaign will be led by television, and digital platforms including OTTs, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Cinemas and Outdoor. #ShineBrighter campaign highlights the luxurious and affordable new range of gold jewellery by Zeya starting from Rs. 2000 with 5000+ designs available on (https://www.zeya.co.in) and Zeya By Kundan standalone stores.

Zeya By Kundan: The quintessential meaning of Zeya is "Success". Zeya is born out of heritage and values and yet carries 'Modern' look in its designs and craftsmanship. Zeya is the latest offering that Kundan Group has brought to you that is affordable, fashionable, quality-assured and for the 'New-You'. The gold supplied for the Zeya jewellery comes directly from the Kundan Group's Gold refineries, so the customers can get the benefit of acquiring gold where no middlemen have been involved.

It has a wide range of bespoke designs and the collections include-pendants, rings, earrings, nose pins, Bangles, Necklaces, Bracelets and so on. The gold jewellery comes with the inspirational designs and the adorned with Cubic Zirconia crafted from Europe and glamour to the artistic pieces that are handcrafted for you.

Kundan Group: Kundan has grown into one of the nation's leading manufacturing and exporting companies of the 21st Century with a turnover of 2 billion USD. In recognition of the company's multi-business portfolio that encompasses a wide range of businesses - from gold, precious metals, gold refinery, Digital gold, cosmetics to chemicals, agro commodities, polymers, petro product and the import of bullion and energy sector has added to its versatile dynamism. Kundan has been awarded by the Government of India as a recognized 'Four Star Export House', a nominated agency, also ISO 9001-2008 certified.

