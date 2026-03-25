BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25: ZFunds, one of India's fastest-growing wealthtech platforms for mutual fund distributors (MFDs), has opened its Bengaluru office - its first in South India. The move signals a deliberate push into a region that is rapidly becoming central to India's wealth creation story.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, ZFunds Bengaluru office will serve as a strategic hub to support the company's growing base of MFD partners across Southern India, offering them deeper on-ground support, faster service, and closer engagement.

ZFunds works closely with mutual fund distributors to help them digitise their practices, improve operational efficiency, and compete effectively in an increasingly DIY-led investment landscape. With South India emerging as a key market for financial advisory and wealth creation, the Bengaluru expansion aligns with the company's long-term growth strategy.