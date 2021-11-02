Zingoy made corporate gifting easy with a variety of gifts to best suit your customers

You would like to read
- Jaipur Rugs announces their biggest annual festive sale, The Rug Utsav
- Become a homeowner and get an Amazon Gift Voucher with an Online Home Loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces the opening of its new office in GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
- Now get a free Amazon gift voucher when you take a Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Home Loan
- Apply for an online home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and get an Amazon gift voucher free
New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/ATK): Zingoy, one of India's leading cashback platforms, endeavors with various corporate gifting prospects to make the festive gift extra joyous this season.
Their "Corporate Diwali Gift Cards" encourage the receiver the liberty to choose from over 300 brands and categories that range from food, entertainment, shopping, travel, gifting, and many more.
Furthermore, depending on who you intend to gift the festive gift to, Zingoy allows you to send across branded gift cards that can be customized to best suit your brand's personality. For those who want to gift the best at the best price while maximizing their cashback benefits, Zingoy Rupay prepaid gift cards are the perfect corporate gift cards.
Accepted by over 20 lakh vendors online and retail merchants, their prepaid gift cards allow the receiver to enjoy a hassle-free and quick shopping experience.
For those who want to further customize the corporate gifts, Zingoy also offers customizable and branded gift hampers and boxes that accommodate an Office essential kit, an all-in-one work-from-home kit, a vintage teapot set, and gold plated idol sets. They also provide bulk and discounted prices depending upon the different stores.
Being a cashback site, Zingoy knows the value of savings and thus provides the best bulk gift card discounts in the Indian market.
This has also been possible due to its strong relationship with clients for the past 7 years.
Zingoy has partnered with Estee Lauder, Nielsen for corporate gifting for Diwali 2021.
Founded in 2015, Zingoy has been India's most comprehensive cashback offering platform.
The purpose was to extend the best cashback offers and establish Zingoy as the best cashback platform for online shopping. In the digital business market, where numbers play a critical role, Zingoy's team leads the sector with over 300K patrons and more than 400 listed merchants.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor