PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2: Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Celito Tech in its investment by Achieve Partners, a New-York based private equity firm. Celito Tech is a tech-enabled life sciences focused company delivering standardized platforms and accelerators that help biotech organizations streamline operations, reduce risk, and scale programs from early research through commercialization. Zinnov advised Celito Tech through the transaction lifecycle, including strategic positioning, evaluation of potential investors, deal support, and successful closure of the investment. Established in 2019, Celito has built a differentiated position in the biotech services ecosystem through its deep domain expertise, technology-enabled delivery model, and strong execution track record. The company has experienced significant growth while earning the trust of biotech clients seeking scalable, compliance-driven solutions across the product development lifecycle.

The partnership with Achieve Partners marks an important milestone in Celito's growth journey. With its experience in scaling specialized services platforms, Achieve is well-positioned to support Celito's continued expansion, capability development, and long-term value creation The transaction underscores a growing investor focus on specialized healthcare and life sciences services platforms that combine deep scientific expertise with scalable delivery capabilities. As biotech and pharmaceutical companies accelerate R & D transformation, regulatory modernization, and commercialization efforts, demand for domain-led operational partners continues to rise. With this investment, Achieve Partners is well-positioned to strengthen its presence in the biotech services landscape and support Celito's next phase of growth and market expansion.

"Healthcare and life sciences investors are increasingly prioritizing specialized platforms that combine scientific depth with scalable execution capabilities. In biotech services especially, differentiation is shifting from pure capacity to domain-led operational expertise that can support innovation across the value chain. This transaction reflects the continued momentum we are seeing in the sector and brings together a differentiated platform and an experienced growth partner. We are proud to have advised Celito on this important milestone," said Anand Kalra, Partner at Zinnov. "Biotech companies have always operated in one of the most demanding regulatory environments imaginable, and as AI reshapes the industry and catalyzes drug development, the compliance demands and technical challenges they face will only become more complex," said Vikas Kawatra, CEO and Co-Founder of Celito. "Joining the Achieve portfolio gives us the resources and talent infrastructure to dramatically expand our reach, while staying true to the mission that has driven our growth from day one: helping biotech companies navigate that complexity so they can focus on developing new life-saving therapies. I would like to thank the Zinnov team for their support as our M & A Advisors and working with us through this complex, multi-disciplinary process and helping us navigate this to a successful outcome."

"The biotech industry is at an inflection point as the opportunities presented by AI and emerging technology meet the regulatory and compliance regime that governs the field. More than ever, promising life sciences companies need support to help navigate this landscape,"said Lauren Goldman, Vice President at Achieve Partners."What sets the Celito team apart is their combination of deep market knowledge and IT expertise, which makes them uniquely qualified to close the talent gaps at the intersection of these disciplines. We're excited to bring Achieve's workforce strategy to bear on accelerating Celito's growth." This transaction further reinforces Zinnov's position as a trusted advisor for capability-driven M & A across healthcare, life sciences, and technology-enabled services.

About Zinnov Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, London and Paris. Over the past 23 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value - across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by: - Enabling global companies to design, build, transform, and scale their global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators - in an as-a-service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R & D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

- Providing full suite of M & A advisory offerings including buy-side and sell-side M & A advisory - Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation including global footprint accretion; - Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory; - Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes; - Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694742/Zinnov_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)